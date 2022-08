Debra McManus, 39, of Southeast, was killed Oct. 23, 1993, near Fourth and Trenton Street SE, the police said. They said she had been strangled.

DNA testing was used in the investigation, police said, in an affidavit that supported their request for an arrest warrant.

In the affidavit is an account of an interview with Ransford, in which he denied ever having seen the victim of the homicide. According to the account, he told police there was “no way” that his DNA could be associated with the victim.