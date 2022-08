D.C. police said in a news release Saturday that a detective was driving along the 1200 block of Bladensburg Road NE around 11 p.m. Friday when he witnessed the suspect douse a woman in gasoline.

Seymour Brown Jr., a 46-year-old resident of Northeast D.C., was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill.

A man was arrested late Friday night after a D.C. detective witnessed him allegedly attempt to set a person on fire, police said Saturday.

According to the police report, the suspect was holding a cigarette lighter and stated, “I’m going to burn you.” When officers went to apprehend Brown he also had two sets of garden shears with a three-inch blade, the police report said.