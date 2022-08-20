Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ben Romano’s timing could be seen as really, really bad — or perfect. The D.C. resident started writing a children’s book early in the pandemic. He had never written one before, but that didn’t matter. He had an idea, one he felt was important. And as a songwriter, he knew he just needed to find a way to convey his thoughts to others.

He started searching for the right words to teach children that they have autonomy and the power to make decisions. The ones he picked flowed in a lyrical, Seuss-like rhythm:

I see lots of choices all over the place, floating out there in the wide open space.

Some choices are big, some choices are small.

So many choices, I can’t choose them all.

Once Romano found the words for the book, he started looking for an illustrator. That took time — time that saw him get married, lose his job and start doing freelance work. For the book, he considered using a service that provides free illustrations, but he eventually decided against that. He was hoping to find someone he could collaborate with when he swiped through TikTok, saw a video that featured the work of Emma Adams and thought, “She’s the one.” He reached out to Adams about the book, and they started discussing the characters and scenery.

Then, the country changed.

A leaked draft opinion let the public know that the Supreme Court was about to overturn Roe v. Wade, and suddenly, the book took on a different weight. Suddenly, Romano was trying to publish a children’s book titled “I Have a Choice” at a time when people across the country were losing their right to choose.

Romano could have chosen to see that as a reason to get discouraged. He chose instead to see it as a reason to move with more urgency.

“It felt like synchronicity,” he told me on a recent afternoon. “There was this concept of choice that was so important, and then this moment happened, and it became that much more important.”

Adams said she was “immediately intrigued” when Romano told her about the book’s concept.

“It felt like an important message that everyone could relate to in some way,” she said. “Then, Roe v. Wade was overturned, and it became something much bigger in my mind. This book pushes the importance of having a choice and what it means to exercise that right. I think it is a message many need to hear right now.”

“Right now” marks a difficult time in the country for children’s literature. The past few years have seen Republican lawmakers and parents push to have books that touch on controversial subjects, or simply make them uncomfortable, swept off shelves and kept from children. An article that ran in The Washington Post on Wednesday detailed the book-blocking legislation that has already taken hold in numerous states and addressed how “mounting book challenges, bans and clandestine removals, all of which reached historic highs during the past school year, are also eroding students’ freedom to read.”

From that article: “The start of the 2022-2023 school year will usher in a new era of education in some parts of America — one in which school librarians have less freedom to choose books and schoolchildren less ability to read books they find intriguing, experts say.”

Few issues are more controversial right now than abortion rights, and trying to get a book that appears associated with that topic into the hands of young children won’t be an easy task.

In that sense, Romano picked an awful time to try to publish his first children’s book.

But in another sense, one that considers the divisions the nation’s children are witnessing, he couldn’t have picked a better time to remind people about the power of having a choice.

When Romano started working on his book, he hadn’t considered book bans or abortion rights. But the 28-year-old now recognizes that those two issues — both of which have seen choices taken from people — will affect how his book is received. The reaction to previews of the book that he has shared online have already shown him that.

“A lot of people were saying, ‘This is important right now’ and ‘People need to see this right now,’” he said. “That sense of urgency is about this moment we’re in.”

One comment on a Facebook page he created for the book reads: “So excited that you are creating something so important! I want to read this book to my little girl and let her know that she has choices in this world where it may not always seem like it.”

None of the pages in the book directly addresses abortion. They show a young girl going about her day and making choices, such as what color shoes to put on. That her family is made up of all women is a choice he and Adams made.

Romano, who took the last name of his wife, a rabbi in Virginia, when they got married in October, said he believes women should have a right to choose what happens to their bodies and that he hopes the book will help parents have difficult conversations with their children.

A few days after the Supreme Court opinion was leaked, Romano created a GoFundMe page to raise money to publish the book. That crowdfunding page describes the book as offering “a new way for kids and families to think about and speak about choices in their home.”

“It's not so much about good or bad, right or wrong, it's about feeling good about the choices we make and understanding that we have the ability to choose in challenging situations,” the page reads. “Let's empower our next generation to be thoughtful in their choices. To be okay with who they are, and proud of who they are becoming.”

Romano hopes to publish the book next month.

Already he’s accepted that whether people buy it or ban it is beyond his control. That’s their choice.

