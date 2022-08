Albert Swett, 62, of Maryland, was walking through a parking lot in the Seven Corners area at about 8:40 a.m. Thursday when two cars collided on Wilson Boulevard, the police said.

A man was killed in a parking lot in Fairfax County when a car swerved from a nearby road and struck him, the county police said.

One of the cars left the road and veered into an adjacent parking lot in the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard, according to the police. It struck the victim, crossed a median, crashed into a parked vehicle and finally came to rest in a mulch bed.