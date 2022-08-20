Man slain outside 7-Eleven in Manassas

Police said Dalton Jakob Moore, 25, and another 25-year-old man were outside the 7-Eleven at the corner of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. when a third man approached them. After a short discussion, the third man shot both Moore and the other man and then fled in a light-colored sedan, police said.

Two men were shot outside a Manassas area 7-Eleven on Friday night, and one of them died at the scene, Prince William County police said Saturday. The shooter remained at large.

Officer Adam Moore, a Prince William police spokesman, said he could not discuss whether the shooting was random or if the gunman was known to the two victims. He said the suspect was described as a White male of Hispanic ethnicity, heavyset, with short dark hair and a beard, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Prince William police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.