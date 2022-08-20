Man slain outside 7-Eleven in Manassas

Two men were shot outside a Manassas area 7-Eleven on Friday night, and one of them died at the scene, Prince William County police said Saturday. The shooter remained at large.
Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds.
Officer Adam Moore, a Prince William police spokesman, said he could not discuss whether the shooting was random or if the gunman was known to the two victims. He said the suspect was described as a White male of Hispanic ethnicity, heavyset, with short dark hair and a beard, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Prince William police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.