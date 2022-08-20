From an old bottle found in a wall, a D.C. whiskey brand was reborn Two city residents decided to revive a century-old brand, Mt. Pleasant Club Whiskey Two D.C. men revived the Mt. Pleasant Club Whiskey brand after one of them came across a bottle that had been found inside the wall of a home. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)

As he walked through a Mount Pleasant home he was thinking of buying in November 2019, Troy Hughes came across an unusual bottle of liquor sitting in the dining room labeled “Mt. Pleasant Club Whiskey.” The homeowner, 82-year-old Noel Gessner, told him that her husband and his brother found it decades earlier stashed inside a wall when they were replacing the slate shingles on the back of the residence.

Hughes asked to keep the bottle if he bought the house. Gessner agreed.

“I considered keeping it, but then I said, ‘No, I think it would be nice for the next owners of the house to have it,’ ” Gessner said.

Hughes bought the place. And he and a friend would soon set out to track down where the bottle came from — and ultimately revive its historical brand.

In 2021, Hughes, 52, and John Loughner, 40, launched Reboot Beverages, to sell liquor. The two aren’t distillers; for now, they’re using spirits distilled by others in D.C. and Virginia, then bottling it and applying the Mt. Pleasant label.

But they have begun using a process called “secondary barreling,” which involves putting whiskey in previously used barrels for additional aging, to put their own spin on things. Eventually, they hope to work with distillers on particular recipes.

The history hunt began in earnest during a fireside conversation one night in January 2021, when Hughes and Loughner agreed they would together investigate the Mt. Pleasant Club Whiskey bottle’s origins. Their research led them to the whiskey’s original seller, William D. Barry, who owned the Reliable Family Liquor Store, located at 2024 14th Street NW, and was an influential figure in the D.C. liquor scene in the early 1900s. Barry died in August 1936.

Hughes and Loughner found a May 1905 Washington Post advertisement for Mt. Pleasant Club Whiskey and soon connected with Ray Barry, the great-grandson of William Barry.

Ray Barry, a D.C. native, said he’s known about his family’s history in the whiskey business for at least 50 years. When cleaning out his father’s home in December, Barry said, he found another Mt. Pleasant Club Whiskey bottle. He said when he was researching the whiskey online last year, he stumbled on Hughes and Loughner’s work to revive the brand.

“I knew my great-grandfather was pretty influential,” Barry, 76, said. “I think it’s neat that they’re revisiting this history and bringing it to light.”

Hughes, an attorney, and Loughner, a data analytics consultant, said they were not able to find the whiskey’s original formula, and they did not have professional experience in making spirits. But Hughes said he has a friend from college who lives in Halifax, Va., and built a cabin on the site of the Springfield Distillery there. When Hughes and Loughner launched their company, Hughes turned to the friend for help.

The first release, 19th Street Batch, was distilled and bottled in Virginia, while the second, Kilbourne Place Rye, was distilled in the District. Hughes and Loughner purchased the barrels full of alcohol and then had them bottled by One Eight Distilling in Ivy City. Hughes said he hopes to work with it and other distillers in D.C. going forward.

Loughner and Hughes said they will release limited whiskey batches, each with 200 to 700 bottles. Loughner said each release will be named after streets in the Mt. Pleasant area to explain the neighborhood’s history to consumers. The first batch went on sale on Sept. 21.

The 19th Street Batch is named after the street where the bottle was found, while the Kilbourne Place Rye is named after a street just a few blocks down. The 19th Street Batch, made from ingredients in Virginia, features mostly corn, with elements of barley and wheat. Hughes said now that he and Loughner have connections in the District, the two would like to keep as much of the operation as possible in D.C.

“We’re going to incorporate local history into the release, really the character of each street,” Loughner said. “When we got this launched, we knew we wanted to contribute a portion of our profits back to the community.”

The pair sell the whiskey at three locations: Sportsman’s Wine & Liquors, Irving Wine and Spirits, and Cleveland Park Fine Wines & Spirits. Loughner also said the liquor is available at three restaurants in D.C.: Atomic Billiards, Beau Thai and Purple Patch.

“We knew that we wanted to start small and hyper local. The brand is called Mt. Pleasant Club Whiskey, so we wanted to start in our neighborhood,” Loughner said. “Since each batch is very limited in terms of how many bottles we’re producing, that doesn’t lend itself to wide distribution.”

Loughner said he plans to continue selling two to three batches a year in a limited release and expand over time. He said he would eventually like to open a tasting room in the neighborhood.

“My wife is tired of me buying so many whiskey bottles,” Loughner said. “I took a class in Louisville specifically around barrel aging, secondary finishing, warehousing, and how whiskey matures in bottles. I’m going to go back and take more classes from this place because it was fascinating.”

Clarence Williams contributed to this report.

