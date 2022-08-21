Adams Morgan opens ‘pedestrian zone’ on a rainy Sunday

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rocío Christianson, 5, smiled as she saw the sparkles and swirls of color that were painted on her face. Her father, Josh Christianson, told her there would be fun activities at the Adams Morgan Pedestrian Zone that was set up on Sunday, but she didn’t believe him when she first arrived at the event — until she saw the face-painting booth.

“Look at it,” Rocío said to her family as she hopped out of the seat. “I love it; it’s beautiful.”

“Beautiful,” her dad agreed.

Sunday saw the return of the Adams Morgan Pedestrian Zone, a program that closed off part of 18th Street from vehicular traffic between Columbia and Kalorama roads NW from noon to 10 p.m. The goal was to expand the use of the sidewalks and the street to create more space for pedestrians and bicyclists to go to their favorite restaurant or shops in the area, according to the Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District.

Residents had talked about building the infrastructure for a designated pedestrian zone after a person driving a white pickup truck struck and injured two D.C. police bicycle officers and a third person in 2017, said Kristen Barden, the executive director of the Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District.

Advertisement

“Ideally we’d like to do this for a whole weekend, not just for one day,” Barden said.

The District announced it would close part of 18th Street between Kalorama and Columbia roads in June 2020, and it turned out to be a success. The street was buzzing with people, and businesses said they served more customers than typical on a weekend, Barden said. But neighbors complained about the lack of social distancing and masking, and it didn’t happen again.

Since then, the Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District has tried to replicate it.

On Sunday, dump trucks and D.C. police vehicles blocked off the alleyways and intersection around the area, and city employees helped direct vehicle traffic. The section of 18th Street was filled with the typical Sunday morning brunch-goers, but they were joined by fitness instructors who were leading hip-hop and yoga classes in the middle of the street.

Advertisement

“I think people are moving around a lot more freely now, now that all those restrictions are lifted,” said Jonathan Wells, who owns Club Timehri on 18th Street. “It’s definitely nice to see people feeling comfortable being back out in the street.”

Kerstin Canby, who has lived in the neighborhood for years, was walking her dog, Penny, when she noticed the lines of police cars around the area. At first, she thought an incident had happened that drew police, until she saw the signs that earmarked the section as a pedestrian zone.

“I wish it were regular,” Canby said, adding that the zone made it so much easier to notice shops she hadn’t paid attention to. She had just finished eyeing a vintage shop that usually looked closed, and she was now contemplating a visit later in the afternoon.

Katherine Hamilton and Alexis Marston, both 24, had both walked down 18th Street on Saturday night, but they were back again Sunday so Marston could get a tattoo. Neither knew in advance that the street was a pedestrian zone.

“It’s nice having the street closed off,” Hamilton said. “It’s easier to cross.”

The area will be a designated pedestrian zone again on Sept. 4 and Oct. 23, though organizers hope to add more dates, Barden said. Funding from the Streets for People grant program — which supports outdoor concerts, movies and events in public spaces across the city — is being used to build a system with metal cables that can be pulled across the street to close it to traffic, rather than utilizing D.C. police vehicles and dump trucks.

Advertisement

Attendance was low at some events Sunday, as some pedestrians huddled under awnings and umbrellas to avoid the rain. But nearby business owners were optimistic about the pedestrian zone’s impact as they saw people heading into restaurants and cafes in the area. The street felt vibrant, said Jonathan Wilson, who owns Demers Real Estate, a commercial real estate firm based in the neighborhood.

“Imagine when we have nice weather,” Wilson said.

GiftOutline Gift Article