Pentagon again denies Bowser request for National Guard help for migrants

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Defense Department on Monday again said it will not help the District deal with the thousands of migrants who’ve arrived on buses from Texas and Arizona, upholding the department’s previous denial of D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s earlier request for National Guard deployment. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a letter to Bowser (D), Pentagon Executive Secretary Kelly Bulliner Holly outlined a host of reasons National Guard troops can’t be deployed, including the fact that its members are not trained to provide the type of services that would be required to help the migrants, including feeding, sanitation and management of a central processing facility.

More than 7,000 migrants from countries such as Venezuela or Nicaragua have arrived at Union Station on buses since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) began offering the free rides in April to highlight what he had called lax border enforcement policies by the Biden administration. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) followed suit in May.

With some of those migrants sleeping outside Union Station and in hotel parking lots, Bowser called the situation an escalating humanitarian crisis, accusing the Republican governors of making political fodder of the migrants, who, in most cases, have fled death threats or other dangers in their countries and are now seeking U.S. asylum.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for Bowser confirmed the mayor received the letter Monday and is reviewing it.

In July, Bowser asked for 150 National Guard troops to be deployed to help receive the buses and that a temporary processing center be created at the D.C. Armory, the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling military installation or the Fort Lesley J. McNair post — all of which are short drives from Union Station.

In her letter, Bulliner Holly said the Pentagon was also denying the request to use one of those facilities, but only cited problems at the Armory in its reasoning. That facility, Bulliner Holly said, has no air conditioning and would have to undergo a host of repairs to deal with other problems before it could be suitable for overnight stays — an expensive an timely undertaking, the letter said.

The responsibility of helping the migrants has fallen to local aid groups, some of which have opposed Bowser’s request for National Guard deployment, calling such a move an unnecessary militarization of a humanitarian crisis.

SAMU First Response, an organization initially set up to offer aid to unaccompanied minors, has been operating a temporary shelter in Montgomery County for 50 migrants at a time under a $1 million Federal Emergency and Management Agency grant. That organization is seeking a larger space closer to Union Station that would be able to temporarily house more people.

Other aid groups, most of them volunteer-based, have met the buses as they’ve arrived and driven the migrants to that facility or to hotels and other temporary shelters inside churches or nonprofit organizations.

Michael Brice-Saddler contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article