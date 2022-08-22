Video released of D.C police officer shooting, injuring man

Gift Article Share

The District government released body-camera footage that shows a D.C. police officer shooting and injuring a man after a foot chase on Aug. 12. The video, made public Friday evening, depicts Officer Daniel Lingham firing twice at Rahman Mills, 29, who police said was armed. Mills is facing assault with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault charges, among others.

Police said Mills disposed his gun only after the officer shot him on two separate instances. His mother disputes that claim, saying that her son was unarmed when Lingham shot him the second time.

A firearm belonging to Mills was recovered in a wooded area behind 2006 Mississippi Ave. SE, near where the shooting occurred. It is unclear in the video when Mills disposed of the weapon or if he ever fired it.

Lingham, who could not be reached for comment, has been placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate the incident. D.C. police awarded him a “ribbon of valor” last year, which was given to the officers who responded to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Advertisement

The video was released under a law passed two years ago, which requires police to make body-camera footage public after deadly or serious uses of force. The law also requires officials to identify the officer involved in the interaction.

The incident unfolded around 6:45 p.m. that Friday, when police responded to report of a domestic violence assault involving a handgun on the 1900 block of Savannah Street SE.

Lingham’s body-camera footage video shows him arriving on the scene and breaking out into a run, saying that he is searching behind a row of houses for a Black male wearing black pants and New Balance sneakers. He appeared to spot Mills, and then shouts, “Drop it. Drop it. Drop the gun.” Mills yells something in response. At that point, the video shows that Lingham has drawn his own firearm and pointed it at the 29-year-old. Mills appears to be running away.

Advertisement

The video shows the chase continuing, with Lingham repeatedly demanding that Mills dispose a firearm. “Drop the gun,” the officer said at one point. “Imma shoot you.” It appears Mills kept running.

Lingham then fires a shot from behind a fence. Police say Mills was struck and fell to the ground. As Lingham climbs a fence to head toward Mills, another gunshot is heard. Police said Lingham did not fire the weapon. It is unclear who did.

As Mills approaches, Lingham shouted to “get down on the ground” and “sprawl out.” Mills appears to be on his hands and knees, though the video does not depict a clear picture of his position. Lingham continues to tell Mills to drop the firearm and threatens to shoot him again.

Mills appears to partly rise and reach an arm to the grass. At that point, Lingham fired another shot.

Advertisement

The interaction ended with Lingham handcuffing Mills, who held a cellphone in his right hand and said he was going to call his mom. He then said, “I don’t have nothing, sir,” and screamed for help.

A pistol with 15 rounds was recovered in the wooded area nearby. Police said Mills threw the weapon right after Lingham fired the second shot. Mills’s mother, Lelonie Curry, said he must have discarded the firearm earlier.

“No matter how I look at this, he was no threat to the officer,” said Curry, who added that her son remains hospitalized.

Police interviewed the woman who called 911, who said she was in a romantic relationship with Mills. The woman said Mills grabbed and choked her, revealed a handgun and threatened to kill her.

Mills was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

GiftOutline Gift Article