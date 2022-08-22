Fauquier teen pleads guilty to Valentine’s Day killings of mother, brother

Gift Article Share

A Fauquier County teen pleaded guilty Monday to first and second-degree murder in the 2020 Valentine’s Day killings of his mother and brother. Levi Norwood, 19, had been arrested after a manhunt following the fatal shootings of Jen, 34, and Wyatt, 6. Norwood’s father, Joshua, had discovered the bodies of his wife and young son in the basement under a blanket after returning to his rural Virginia home and hearing gunfire.

Norwood, 17 at the time of the killings, fled the family’s house on foot before stealing a car and trying to shoplift hair dye to disguise his appearance before he was arrested in North Carolina, officials said at the time. A few months later, Joshua Norwood killed himself, his family said.

Norwood’s defense attorney, Ryan Ruzic, said that remaining charges — grand larceny of a vehicle, attempted murder, and three use of a firearm and commission of a felony charges — were all dismissed by the prosecutor pursuant to a plea agreement.

Ruzic also said the second-degree murder charge had initially been first-degree, but amended down.

Ruzic said that he believes Norwood wants to see the end of the legal process. A sentencing has not yet been set, Ruzic said, but the defense is working to determine what experts and how much evidence to present at the hearing.

“I think that Levi is someone who, at the time this incident happened, had severe mental issues which were not being treated,” Ruzic said. “I’m hoping that when that evidence is reviewed, the court’s able to make a just decision for what should happen next.”

The Fauquier County Commonwealth attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ian Shapira contributed to this report.

