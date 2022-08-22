The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Man charged with murder in slaying of wife in Pr. George’s, police say

By
August 22, 2022 at 3:07 p.m. EDT
A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the killing of his wife Sunday in Prince George’s County, police said.

Orville-Dean Fairweather is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related counts in the fatal shooting of Jolesia Fairweather, 34, of Hyattsville, Prince George’s police said. He is being held without bond at the county jail.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at Fairweather’s home on Maryland Park Drive in unincorporated Capitol Heights at about 7:50 a.m., police said. When police arrived, they found Jolesia Fairweather with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

According to an initial investigation, Fairweather shot his wife during a dispute, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether Fairweather has an attorney.

