Man charged with murder in slaying of wife in Pr. George’s, police say

Orville-Dean Fairweather is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related counts in the fatal shooting of Jolesia Fairweather, 34, of Hyattsville, Prince George’s police said. He is being held without bond at the county jail.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the killing of his wife Sunday in Prince George’s County, police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at Fairweather’s home on Maryland Park Drive in unincorporated Capitol Heights at about 7:50 a.m., police said. When police arrived, they found Jolesia Fairweather with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.