Man charged with murder in slaying of wife in Pr. George’s, police say

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the killing of his wife Sunday in Prince George’s County, police said.
Officers responded to a reported shooting at Fairweather’s home on Maryland Park Drive in unincorporated Capitol Heights at about 7:50 a.m., police said. When police arrived, they found Jolesia Fairweather with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.
According to an initial investigation, Fairweather shot his wife during a dispute, police said.
It was not immediately clear whether Fairweather has an attorney.