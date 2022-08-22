Former deputy sues Va. Attorney General’s office alleging defamation

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A former deputy to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has sued her old boss and colleagues for defamation, saying they misrepresented her February firing over Facebook posts praising Jan. 6 rioters and falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Monique Miles, who oversaw election integrity issues for the office, claims Miyares’s office falsely stated to the media that she had resigned and had failed to be transparent about the posts during job interviews. The suit filed in Richmond Circuit Court last week is seeking $1 million in damages.

It names Miyares, his chief of staff D.J. Jordan and three other officials in the attorney general’s office as defendants.

“Since Jason Miyares and DJ Jordan (and the other Defendants), in their personal and official capacities, knowingly and publicly defamed me with malice, I was compelled to file this lawsuit to clear my good name and reputation,” Miles said Monday in a statement.

Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for Miyares, said in a statement the office would not comment on Miles’s claims about her departure, but “commits to vigorously defend” against the lawsuit and “is confident that our legal position is strong.”

“Despite this unfortunate distraction, the Attorney General remains resolute in protecting and serving the interests of the citizens of Virginia,” LaCivita said.

Miles separated from the office as The Washington Post prepared to publish a story revealing the series of posts on a personal Facebook page. In one in the hours after the Capitol attack began, Miles called the rioters “patriots.”

“News Flash: Patriots have stormed the Capitol. No surprise. The deep state has awoken the sleeping giant,” Miles wrote, according to a screenshot of the post. “Patriots are not taking this lying down. We are awake, ready and will fight for our rights by any means necessary.”

Miles later edited the post to blame the violence on antifa masquerading as “patriots.” In another post in the weeks after the 2020 election, she wrote the “left wing loonies” better realize that Donald Trump “is getting a second term.”

In a statement to The Post before the article was published in February, Miles said the Facebook comments were made as the news of Jan. 6 and the 2020 election were still unfolding. She said she later accepted that Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

Miles revealed in her lawsuit that she attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the ellipse on Jan. 6, but did not march to the Capitol with other protesters.

In February, LaCivita said Miles resigned when confronted about the posts. She said the office was unaware of the Facebook posts before The Post inquired about them and she dinged Miles for a “lack of transparency” in not revealing the posts during her job interviews.

Miles claims in her lawsuit she told Miyares’s office she did nothing wrong and did not plan to resign after The Post approached Miyares’s office about the posts, but it was clear she would no longer be working for the office.

She also claimed she was friends with Jordan on Facebook and he would have seen her posts. Miles asserts she was never asked about her views on Jan. 6 or the 2020 election during job interviews.

In the lawsuit, Miles claims the public statements from the attorney general’s office have damaged her reputation and cost her clients in her personal law practice. Miles is an employment and labor attorney based in Alexandria. She had previously unsuccessfully run for city council there.

