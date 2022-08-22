How Pierre Edwards of Studio Sonic would spend a perfect day in D.C.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. Pierre Edwards has orbited D.C.’s creative sphere for some time, creating immersive art installations combining sound, video and lights such as “In Real Life” and “Ultraviolet” under the name District Dodger. His creative experimentation now translates as the co-founder of Studio Sonic, where he and his business partner, Eliud “El” Arbelo II, run a nontraditional creative agency.

“Our ethos is rooted in this blue-collar approach to making art and the understanding that art is whatever we want it to be,” the 30-year-old Edwards says. “There isn’t any sort of separation between art and life, so I think that’s why we say we are building the sonic universe, because we have opinions, we like expressing those opinions, and we invite people into what we consider to be our sonic universe.”

Advertisement

Studio Sonic, which launched in 2020, has worked with clients as varied as the Hirshhorn Museum and the Motion Picture Association. Its hallmarks include a docuseries highlighting area chefs called “Please Bring …” and an apparel line launching next month titled “If You’re With Olaf, Give Him My Love.” Studio Sonic also hosts monthly comedy shows, the Sonic Comedy Lab and the Experiment, spearheaded by Edwards’s close friend, comedian Joseph Marshall.

It’s no surprise that the Petworth resident’s ideal day consists of building his sonic universe and enjoying some of his go-to spots with his fiancee and their two daughters.

Friday is definitely my ideal day; it’s a vibe. My days typically start early, around 6. I would start by hitting the gym, where I’d get a cross-training workout in. After the gym, I’m coming home to the girls. I get home probably around 8, and they are usually already up. Soon as I walk into the door, the “Daddy” chants start, which makes me feel like the Beyoncé of my household. After showering and getting dressed, we would all pile into a 2005 LR3 Land Rover; that’s super important to the sonic universe.

We would go to La Tejana. I would order two super migas tacos and a black iced coffee. After breakfast, we are going to the playground, because Harper and Quinn, who are 1 and 2, would be ready to burn off some of that good energy. Then after that, I would drop them off and go to the studio to start to run through some work with El.

I’d be jumping between designing merch, painting, creating sculptures, jumping on some client meetings and doing some video work, then we’d grab lunch. We’d have to hit Andrene’s on Kennedy Street. It’s one of the illest, if not the illest Caribbean food spots in the city. My Guyanese blood is super excited anytime I go there. I’d order the curry chicken roti and a bottle of water.

After we have lunch, I’d link back up with Ki [fiancee Kelandra Dickerson] and the girls. I’d scoop them up and take them to the National Zoo. After we finish at the zoo, it’s probably 3 or 4 p.m., so we would drop them off at Grandma’s house. Now it’s just Ki and me.

We both really enjoy thrifting, so we would go to Unique Thrift Store in Silver Spring. Then we would come back home and kick it for a bit, then we’d head to Silver Lyan for a cocktail. I like whatever they come up with. I just love places that feed my need to feel like I’m in a movie scene at all times.

Then we’d head to dinner at Doi Moi. I’d order some Hibiki on the rocks. We’d order some small plates, the crispy Brussels sprouts, crispy chicken wings, drunken noodles and the citrus chicken platter. Then we would close out the night by hitting a Darling Nikki function at Hill Prince — a shout-out to Mathias and Jerome Baker III; those parties are always a good vibe.

GiftOutline Gift Article