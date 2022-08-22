D.C. police seeking man in killing of Baltimore solar panel worker

Gift Article Share

D.C. police are searching for a man charged in the fatal shooting of a Baltimore solar panel employee who was killed Aug. 10 while working outside an apartment complex in Southeast Washington, authorities announced Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Avery Miler, 27, of Southeast Washington, was charged in a warrant with first-degree murder while armed, police said. He was not in custody as of Monday afternoon.

Police have said they do not know of a motive in the killing of Aryeh Wolf, 25, who was shot as he worked alongside an apartment building in the 5100 block of Call Place SE, in the Marshall Heights neighborhood. The shooting occurred about 3:40 p.m.

Police said Wolf, who had recently married and had an infant daughter, was working near the side of the building when he was shot.

While police said Miler lived in Southeast Washington, public records for him show several different addresses, including one in Southwest Washington. Attempts to reach his relatives were not successful.

