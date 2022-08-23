Appeals court upholds D.C. law making it easier to discipline police

Gift Article Share

A panel of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has upheld a provision in a city law that makes it easier for the police chief to discipline officers, a measure that lawmakers passed more than two years ago amid social unrest over police practices.

The provision strips the city’s police union of power in the disciplinary process, removing what city leaders contend were obstacles to quickly ridding the force of officers involved in serious misconduct.

The labor group sued the District in federal court, arguing the provision unfairly turned police into a “distinct class” lacking the same collective bargaining rights as other city employees. A federal judge dismissed the case, and on Friday, a three-judge panel from the federal appellate court unanimously affirmed the lower court’s ruling, saying the union’s “constitutional claims lack merit.”

Advertisement

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D-At Large), who helped craft the provision, said he is “sensitive to this being a labor issue,” but he made no apologies for giving the chief more leeway to discipline and fire police officers.

“Police have the ability to take lives under the color of law, and they have to be held to a higher standard,” Mendelson said Tuesday. “What we have seen across the country is that has become increasingly difficult to get a bad cop off the street.” He added that in law enforcement agencies across the country, “accountability has been difficult to achieve through the disciplinary process.”

The chairman of the police union, Greggory Pemberton, did not respond to a request for comment on the decision. The attorney who argued the case on behalf of the union also did not respond to an inquiry. The union could ask for a review by the full appellate court.

Advertisement

The union argued in its lawsuit that the provision over discipline upended four decades of practice in the District, which historically gave the police labor group a say in how officers were held accountable and the mechanisms they could use to appeal. The union called the law a “reactionary concession to anti-police rhetoric and protests.”

Patrick Yoes, the national president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said in a statement his organization is working with Pemberton to “seek a path forward on this issue,” though he did not elaborate on what that might entail.

Yoes said the court ruling “is going to have a chilling effect” on policing in the District and potentially across the country, if other cities follow suit. He said the law would exacerbate struggles police departments are having with hiring and retaining officers, as they work to quell concerns over violent crime.

Advertisement

“There are going to be real-life consequences on public safety in our national capital and elsewhere,” the statement says.

Circuit Judge Gregory G. Katsas, joined by two other judges, wrote the opinion rejecting constitutional objections raised by the union. The judges said the union “could not reasonably have expected its agreement [with the District] to forever limit the legislature’s power to adjust the scope of collective bargaining.”

The dispute between the police union and District complicated recent contract negotiations, though last month officers, detectives and sergeants overwhelmingly approved a new labor agreement that includes raises. The contract, which does not contain language governing discipline, needs to be approved by the D.C. Council before it is ratified. A date for that vote has not been set. The new disciplinary provision will take effect with the new contract.

Advertisement

Changes in the police disciplinary process were part of emergency legislation unanimously passed by the Council in July 2020 and later signed by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D).

It was enacted without public comment to quickly address outrage following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which fueled weeks of demonstrations in the District and across the country. The law also made changes to the department’s use of force policies, added civilians to boards that review officer conduct and mandated that police body camera videos be made public in shootings by officers.

The Council-appointed Police Reform Commission recommended changes in police disciplinary procedures in its April 1, 2021, report. It concluded that “freeing MPD from negotiating with the union over disciplinary issues will result in a process that upholds officers’ due process rights while improving the odds that officers will be held accountable for wrongdoing, and through far less secretive procedures.”

D.C. police leaders will now be able to eliminate the right of officers to appeal disciplinary rulings to independent arbiters, who the current and former police chief have said too often reversed their decisions to suspend or fire officers. The chiefs said that forced them to reinstate terminated employees, or pay them lucrative settlements in return for them resigning.

Officers will still be able to appeal discipline through the D.C. Office of Employee Appeals, and ultimately through the courts.

Dustin Sternbeck, a D.C. police spokesman, said Tuesday the police chief is not yet ready to discuss any changes he might make to the disciplinary process.

GiftOutline Gift Article