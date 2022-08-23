19-year-old convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of 2 students

Gift Article Share

A 19-year-old was found guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of two Fairfax County high school students last year, and a jury recommended he face a 20-year sentence, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A Fairfax County jury found Zachary Burkard guilty of two counts of manslaughter for the fatal shootings of 17-year-old Ersheen Elaiaiser and 16-year-old Calvin Van Pelt. The jury found Burkard not guilty of murder.

The April 2021 shooting followed a dispute among teens that began on Snapchat. According to prosecutors and previous court testimony, Elaiaiser and Van Pelt were among four people that went to a Springfield home after someone challenged Elaiaiser to a fight.

When the group arrived, a fistfight broke out, prosecutors have said. Burkard emerged, pointed a black handgun at the group and opened fire, fatally wounding the two teens.

Both Burkard and the victims attended South County High School in Lorton.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement that Burkard had used a “ghost gun,” which is a firearm that is assembled without a serial number. Calling the shooting a “tragedy,” he said he would fight for stronger laws to address “the proliferation of untraceable guns in our communities.”

“While there are no winners in a case like this, I hope with the trial behind us, those most affected can begin a process of healing,” Descano said in the statement. “I will keep fighting for stronger laws to address this crisis.”

According to the statement, Burkard has a formal sentencing hearing scheduled for Dec. 15.

Burkard’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

