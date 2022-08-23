At-large D.C. Council candidate requests probe into Elissa Silverman’s Ward 3 poll

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Independent at-large D.C. Council candidate Karim Marshall is asking the city’s Office of Campaign Finance to investigate whether Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large), one of his opponents in the race, violated any rules while polling the Ward 3 contest ahead of the June primary. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The complaint, filed Tuesday, brings renewed attention to the sequence of events leading up to the crowded Democratic primary, in which three candidates — Tricia Duncan, Ben Bergmann and Henry Z. Cohen — dropped out to coalesce around the eventual winner, Matthew Frumin, and in opposition to another leading candidate, Eric Goulet.

Following their exit from the race, Silverman confirmed to DCist that she had polled the contest and spoken informally with Duncan and others in the ward about the poll’s conclusions, which suggested that Goulet — who had already emerged as an antagonist among left-leaning candidates after a controversial campaign-trail comment and because he had the backing of the big-money, pro-charter school group Democrats for Education Reform D.C. — was slated to win.

Silverman said at the time that the poll was properly listed in her campaign finance reports and that she was careful not to share specifics with other candidates, which could be considered a campaign contribution and would need to be disclosed as such. But now, with just over two months until the general election, Marshall is asking campaign finance officials to determine whether Silverman’s actions constituted an unauthorized, in-kind contribution — if she used the poll to, as the complaint reads, “affect the composition of the field of candidates and the outcome of the Ward 3 race.”

Silverman on Tuesday disputed Marshall’s characterization of events, adding that the complaint is “just not factual.”

“If candidates are using public financing to settle grievances or interfere in other elections, that’s not consistent with what we’re using tax dollars for,” said Marshall, a lawyer and first-time council candidate. “It’s possible she shared the information and said, ‘Do what you want with it.’ But what we don’t know is the degree to which the campaigns collaborated.”

D.C. OCF spokesperson Wesley Williams confirmed Tuesday that the agency had received Marshall’s complaint; the office’s director, Cecily Collier-Montgomery, will have 10 days to determine whether the matter warrants an investigation. Williams also said that OCF, after reviewing Silverman’s June 10 finance report, sent her campaign a request for additional information related to the $6,177 polling expenditures.

Silverman says she hasn’t heard back from OCF after she sent them a response to their inquiry six weeks ago. She pushed back strongly against Marshall’s allegations in the complaint, including his description of the telephone survey as a “push poll,” noting that she also polled other races before the primary, including for mayor, council chair and the at-large contest.

She added that Bergmann and Duncan had approached her before the poll about a potential endorsement and that she reiterated her message to them after seeing the results.

“These guys came to me and said ‘You should endorse us.’ I said, ‘With my knowledge, I don’t think you can win’; I said that before the polling and after — both of them will tell you that,” Silverman said. “What I told Tricia was: ‘If you feel good knowing that the amount of votes you get might be the difference in the candidate you don’t like winning, and you feel fine with that, then stay in the race.’”

Bergmann did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday. Duncan, a longtime activist in Ward 3, said that it was Democrats for Education Reform’s financial backing of Goulet, not Silverman’s poll, that spurred her to drop out and support Frumin. She was the first candidate to leave the Ward 3 race, followed the next day by Bergmann, then Cohen. Silverman is the only candidate named in the complaint.

“I thought I had a chance at winning, but saw I was slipping. I knew she’d done the poll — she’s allowed to do what she wants; it’s not like she polled that race for me,” Duncan said. “Dropping out and supporting Frumin was something my campaign talked about for a while because we saw how things were going, and with that type of money backing Eric, unless something changed, he was going to win.”

Duncan said she had also received requests for additional information from OCF related to expenditures for some of her mailers, but she had not been contacted about the poll.

Goulet, who was rankled by Silverman’s polling of the race and accused her on Twitter after the primary of “unethical, possibly illegal conduct,” said Tuesday he hopes to see a “thorough, prompt investigation by OCF.” Goulet is now running for the Ward 3 State Board of Education seat and is the subject of an unrelated OCF investigation over claims that he saw polling data from an outside group without properly disclosing it. He has denied the allegations.

OCF investigations may result in a fine. In his complaint, Marshall also asks the agency to “issue public guidance on the allowable coordination between campaigns” as well as clarity around the use of polling data.

