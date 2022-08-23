Man charged in shooting deaths of two landscapers in Alexandria

Gift Article Share

Authorities have charged a 27-year-old man with murder in the fatal shootings of two landscaping workers in Alexandria, police announced Tuesday. Francis Deonte Rose was arrested last month on burglary charges and has been held in jail. The Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office added two counts of second-degree murder and two firearms charges on Tuesday, court records show.

Family members of the victims said Juan Carlos Anaya Hernandez, 24, and his stepfather, Adrian de Jesus Rivera Guzman, 48, had just started the workday when they were gunned down outside the Assembly Alexandria apartments. Police said they were fatally shot about 7:30 a.m. on July 16.

A police spokesman said Rose was involved in a burglary at the apartments and described the landscapers as “innocent bystanders.”

Rose had been released from law enforcement custody in neighboring Arlington County several months earlier, after prosecutors dropped drug and weapons charges against him. The move came after a judge suppressed evidence in the case, ruling that police had illegally searched Rose’s bag. Rose had missed probation hearings in D.C. this year related to a 2019 firearms offense to which he had pleaded guilty.

Second-degree murder is punishable by a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in Virginia. Rose also was charged with two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, which carries a separate penalty of three years for someone who has not been convicted previously of that offense.

An attorney listed for Rose in court records, Taso R. Saunders, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter did not respond to a message seeking comment.

