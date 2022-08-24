Rep. Gerald Connolly to seek top spot on key House Oversight Committee

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) announced Wednesday he will run for the top Democratic slot on the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee next Congress, after the committee’s chairwoman, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), lost her primary bid for reelection Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The leadership role could position Connolly, a longtime member of the committee, as Democrats’ most important bulwark against investigations into President Biden or his administration that Republicans would be likely to pursue on the committee if they win control of the House in November. In the event Democrats pull off a victory and keep the House, the chair of the committee would oversee some of Democrats’ most high-profile ongoing investigations, including into former president Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents and into alleged sexual harassment and financial improprieties within the Washington Commanders.

“Our Caucus must continue to repair the damage left by the Trump administration, while also protecting the progress made by President Biden and our Democratic majorities,” Connolly said in a statement Wednesday. “We need a tested leader who will not be timid in the face of Republican insurrectionists. One who has a deep understanding of the issues facing our Committee and our country. A collaborator who can be a bridge to our talented and diverse caucus. I believe I can be that leader, and look forward to earning the support of my colleagues.”

Maloney lost her primary reelection campaign against Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), chairman of the Judiciary Committee, in a heated contest that pitted two powerful Democrats against one another due to redistricting — creating an opening for a new Democratic leader on the oversight committee. Rep. James Comer (Ky.) is the top Republican.

Connolly, who chairs the subcommittee on government operations, is known on the panel for his fierce questioning of Trump appointees and demands for accountability. He has made Postal Service reform a major priority, and made waves for his tough questioning of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during the agency cost-cutting crisis that caused substantial mail delays threatening mail-in voting in the 2020 election — delays Connolly and other Democrats said amounted to sabotage. With Maloney, Connolly helped shepherd the bipartisan Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 through the committee to modernize and stabilize the Postal Service.

Connolly has also built a reputation as a key ally for the thousands of federal employees who live in his Northern Virginia district and who work in agencies that Connolly’s panel oversees.

“The American people must see the Committee on Oversight and Reform as a force for making government work, enforcing accountability to Congress, and most importantly, protecting our fragile democracy and strengthening the institutions that define American democratic resilience,” Connolly said. “That was the legacy of Elijah Cummings, and that was the high standard our tenacious Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney set when she took over our Committee.” Cummings (D-Md.), a former chairman of the committee, died in 2019.

Also on Wednesday, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) announced he is pursuing the top spot.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) has more seniority than Connolly, though is a nonvoting member of the House. The Oversight Committee has jurisdiction of D.C. statehood and other D.C. home-rule issues, and its leadership can have a notable impact on D.C. But Norton has previously said she would plan to pursue the top Democratic spot on the Oversight Committee’s transportation and infrastructure subcommittee and said Wednesday that remains her plan.

“I am certain that whichever Democrat is chair or ranking member of [the Oversight Committee] will work hand in glove with me on D.C. statehood, home rule, and equality, as prior COR Democratic chairs and ranking members have done,” Norton said in a statement.

