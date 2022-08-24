This D.C. summer is so hot, even the dogs want to stay in

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nigel hasn’t been up for his late-morning walks recently. The golden-brown basset hound typically likes routine as much as the next pup: walks around meal times and as much play as he can beg for in between. But on a recent D.C. evening, when the mercury still hovered in the low 90s but the humidity made hell feel like a place on Earth, Nigel wasn’t having it.

“I got him to the door earlier,” said Mike Lawrence, Nigel’s human, who had found refuge on a shady bench at S Street Dog Park in Northwest Washington. “But he just rolled over.”

In a summer that’s scorched all species, breaking national records in July, dog owners around the District are adapting to a plunge in their pets’ once-boundless energy.

Games of fetch have relocated to the kitchen. Dog-park visits have become pit stops. Walks, for the sake of all involved, are being moved up or way back.

The pups don’t always understand the changes. Sonia Membreno has tried to reason with Bernie, her black labradoodle, with little success.

Advertisement

“I usually warn him, ‘Hey, dude, it’s really hot out there. You sure you want to do this?’ ” said Membreno, who lives in Fort Totten. “But he absolutely insists on going outside, so we’ll go for a quick walk around the block, and even then, he’s sweating, I’m sweating, we’re both tired.

“When we finally get inside, I take off his leash and he runs straight to the water bowl and drinks it all up. And then two seconds later, he’s on the floor panting and trying to cool off — I’ll give him some ice cubes and I’m like, ‘I’m really sorry, but I did warn you this was going to happen.’ ”

Said Leslie Sinn, a veterinary behaviorist in Ashburn: “People need to be aware that dogs don’t always make the best choice.”

Sinn suggested owners limit dogs’ time outdoors during this stretch of summer, though some is inevitable. (“Go for a pee break, obviously,” she said.) And cooling off like Bernie is essential. Sinn’s own border collie, a breed known for its active lifestyle, has been high-tailing it toward the end of walks, craving the restorative breeze of central air.

Alex Lim, who walks and dog-sits through Rover, has recently had to trim his dog-park hours into strict 10-minute blocks. That’s been a drag on Brad the black lab, who couldn’t stop bounding back and forth for an orange ball at the S Street park. “It’s hard,” Lim said. “He’s a working dog and will always want to be out.”

Junie, a 2-year-old chocolate lab, typically is stirring in the later parts of the day, owner Hannah Mills said. “I’m hoping her energy lessens as she gets older,” she said in between dog park tosses. “But I kind of let her rule my day.”

Advertisement

Junie’s reign can be more demanding in the heat, when Mills and her partner don’t much want to be out themselves. The two have started negotiating.

“Sometimes I’ll offer to do the dishes instead of taking her out in the morning,” said Mills, who works at a local nonprofit.

This summer, their 30-to-40-minute lazes with Junie to, at and from the dog park have transformed into regimented 10-to-15-minute blocks like Lim’s. But Mills can tell when Junie is over it herself: Her tongue uncoils further out the crook of her mouth, dashes turn into trots, trots turn into steps, steps turn to sit. It’s time to go.

At Swampoodle Dog Park in Northeast Washington, the blazing sun one recent weekday didn’t seem to sap 12-week-old Yeezy of his youthful spirit. Too much.

The American pit bull terrier, dashing around and trying his paw at tricks, has been exactly what Nicole Ellis and Dre Bates were looking for, they said. He’s already nailed “sit.”

“She’s the animal whisperer,” Bates said of Ellis.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t too hard to train him,” Ellis said. “It’s like he knew what to do.”

When his puppy energy was exhausted at the park, Yeezy knew what to do again. Bates kept a stream of water flowing from a standing fountain, and Yeezy waited while it pooled in the metallic basin. He watched until it was just deep enough to mount his forepaws inside. He began to paddle the crisp water all over his underbelly.

He was cooling himself off.

GiftOutline Gift Article