Montgomery’s Elrich wins county executive recount; poised for 2nd term

Incumbent Marc Elrich retained his lead in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive, defeating Potomac business executive David Blair after a recount in the race to lead Maryland’s most populous county. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Just 32 votes separated the two candidates, a change of three from earlier this month when the Montgomery Board of Elections certified Elrich the winner with a 35-vote margin. Blair filed for a manual recount of all ballots in a near-repeat of 2018, when the men were last locked in a protracted contest for the seat.

Blair received three votes after five days of counting and auditing certified by the local board on Wednesday, narrowing the margin but affirming Elrich’s victory in a contest that included heavy spending, pointed attacks and debates over development.

“I’ve sort of detached myself in a way, because you can’t just constantly hope the result is different or hope it’s over. It gets really frustrating,” Elrich said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “My philosophy has been: It’s going to happen when it happens, and we’ll know what we know. And then we move on from there.”

Elrich will face Republican Reardon Sullivan in November, though this deep-blue jurisdiction has not elected a Republican county executive since the 1970s, and the winner of the Democratic primary almost always secures the seat in November.

In his first four years as county executive, Elrich was lauded for his response to the coronavirus pandemic and Montgomery County’s leading vaccination rates. He also drew critics for his slow-growth development approach, and clashed with the County Council over issues such county vaccine mandates and tax breaks for developers. Heading into a second term, Elrich said he hopes to make progress on affordable housing, transportation and climate change, among other issues.

A former elementary school teacher, Elrich began his work in local politics on the Takoma Park City Council in 1987 before serving on the County Council for 12 years. He won the executive race by 77 votes in 2018, on a platform that in part embraced growth plans to offset school overcrowding and traffic congestion associated with rapid development.

While on the council, he was a driving force behind the county’s adoption of the $15 minimum wage in 2017. He gained support from dozens of labor unions and organizations in his bids for executive. He had backing from high-profile liberal leaders and groups such as Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), Pro-Choice Maryland and CASA in Action.

The Sierra Club endorsed Blair, as did The Washington Post’s editorial board (which is separate from its news operation).

Blair, a Montgomery native and father of six who made millions by running a prescription-drug-benefits company, gained a following in 2018 by vowing to cut taxes and grow the county’s economy. This year he positioned himself as the main alternative to Elrich for voters who were looking for change. He made his case with a hefty war chest, pouring millions into his campaign just as he did in 2018. According to the most recent campaign finance reports, Blair loaned his campaign $4.8 million. Elrich raised just over $1 million through the county’s public financing program, which allows candidates to receive matching funds for donations of $250 or less from county residents.

The recount comes at the end of an unprecedented primary election cycle that included extended delays, staffing shortages and criticism over a state law prohibiting election workers from counting ballots until two days after the election. The end of the recount also wraps up more than a month of waiting for a final winner in the county executive primary.

Under Maryland law, Blair had until three days after local certification of the results to file a petition for a recount, and the state would conduct the recount at no cost to the candidate if the margin between the two candidates is 0.25 percentage points or fewer. Elrich was up by 0.03 percent — well within the margin for a state-funded recount.

Earlier this month, the Montgomery elections board delayed certification after officials discovered 102 uncounted provisional ballots. Before the ballots were discovered, the initial count had Elrich leading by 42 votes. Blair gained seven votes from the additional ballots, narrowing the margin to 35 votes.

Term-limited County Council member Hans Riemer (D-At Large) and Gaithersburg resident Peter James also competed in the primary race. Riemer conceded after Election Day, and James received only a small fraction of the votes.

In the weeks leading up to Election Day, attack ads dominated the airwaves. At least two super PACs against Elrich popped up to influence the race. In the days following the July 19 primary, Elrich pointed to the ads and Blair’s funding as the reason the race was so tight — and why, as an incumbent, his win was narrow.

“It’s one of those hypotheticals. If there had been no advertising and Blair didn’t spend $5 million, would Elrich have won by more?” said Steve Silverman, a political consultant and former council member who advised one of PACs in the race. “Probably, but that didn’t happen.”

Silverman said Elrich spent much of his first term dealing with the pandemic and that a second term would give the Elrich administration a chance to address issues such as affordable housing, job growth and education. It’s an opportunity for Elrich to set the pace and decide the county’s direction, he said.

“If Elrich perceives the pandemic as mostly behind us, what does he want to leave as a legacy in the next four years?” Silverman said.

In an interview, Elrich agreed that the pandemic affected the county’s ability to tackle other issues. He said he plans to address affordable housing, make progress on bringing a graduate-level research center to the county and reopen mental health clinics, among other initiatives, next term.

He’s poised to govern alongside a County Council with two new districts and six new faces shifting the dynamics he encountered in his first term, when he disagreed with members over issues such as affordable housing and business development in Silver Spring.

At-large incumbents Gabe Albornoz, Will Jawando and Evan Glass won the Democratic nomination, and were joined by newcomer Laurie-Anne Sayles, who won the Democratic nomination for the council’s fourth at-large seat.

District 1 incumbent Andrew Friedson, who ran uncontested, and District 3 incumbent Sidney Katz won Democratic nominations in their respective districts. They are likely to be joined by five other Democratic newcomers: Marilyn Balcombe, Kate Stewart, Kristin Mink, Natali Fani-González and Dawn Luedtke. All candidates must prevail in November.

Larry Stafford, executive director of Progressive Maryland, said he was looking forward to seeing Elrich work with organizations that have supported him and with the new council to take on issues such as economic growth, policing reform, affordable housing and the environment.

“I want to see a greater relationship with the council,” Stafford said. “I think Marc can always work to be more collaborative.”

Elrich said he’s looking forward to working with a new council, which he thinks can help advance progressive issues.

David Lublin, American University professor and Department of Government chair, said that either candidate would have faced long-term challenges related to previous decisions and leaders.

Elrich’s victory, he said, can be viewed two ways: either as a weak victory for an incumbent, or as an impressive feat of public financing against Blair’s wealth.

Either way, “Marc Elrich won,” Lublin said. “And a win is a win.”

