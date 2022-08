At approximately 10:55 p.m., the D.C. police relayed to the university’s Department of Public Safety a report of an anonymous bomb threat made against the residence hall, according to the safety department.

The university’s public safety department said an evacuation order had been issued for Cook Hall. It said everyone in the building “must evacuate immediately.”

The residence hall, on the main campus, near the football stadium, houses about 200 students, according to the university.

It was unclear early Wednesday why the threat was made specifically against Cook Hall, and D.C. police didn’t indicate whether the person who made the threat cited a reason for making it.