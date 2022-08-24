The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Man charged in Metro stabbing

Two people were stabbed Tuesday on the Metro Center station platform

August 24, 2022 at 5:27 p.m. EDT
Police on Aug. 23 investigate critical stabbing at Metro Center station. (Omari Daniels/The Washington Post)

Metro Transit police on Wednesday arrested a 51-year-old District man they said stabbed two people at a Metro station.

Transit police said Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast Washington, was taken into custody without incident. Police allege that he was the sole attacker in the stabbing of a man and a woman after an argument on the Red Line platform at Metro Center station Tuesday afternoon.

The woman suffered minor lacerations and was treated and released from a hospital on Tuesday, police said in a statement. They said the male victim remained hospitalized Wednesday in serious but stable condition.

Turner was arrested in the 2200 block of I Street NW in the District, police said. It was not known if Turner had obtained a lawyer. Relatives could not be reached.

Police said detectives identified Turner as the suspect through surveillance footage from Metro Center and other Metro stations.

“I commend MTPD detectives for their quick work to identify and locate the suspect in this case,” MTPD Chief Michael Anzallo said in the statement.

