Mom of child who shot himself asked dad to remove guns, documents say

The mom of the 1-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself in D.C. had repeatedly warned the child’s father not to have firearms in the apartment, according to charging documents released Wednesday. Police said JD Wheeler left his gun in the living room anyway, and his son fatally shot himself with the weapon on Nov. 24.

Wheeler, 23, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Legend Wheeler. He denied to police that the handgun was his, according to the documents.

On the day of the shooting, Wheeler was in court for hearings related to two previous firearms-related offenses, according to the documents. His attorney could not be immediately reached.

As of 2015, as many as 4.6 million children lived in homes with at least one loaded and unlocked firearm. Researchers estimate that the number of gun-related accidental deaths and suicides among children and teenagers would drop by as much as a third if everyone in the country locked up their firearms.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. inside a residence in the 2300 block of Chester Street SE. Legend’s mother, in interviews with police, said she was in the kitchen while her son and another child were playing in the living room, according to charging documents. She heard a loud bang and thought Legend had knocked over a computer. But when she rushed into the room, the documents say, she saw Legend unconscious, with a gunshot wound to his face.

Surveillance images which police put in the charging documents show the mother, who was not named, crying in the stairwell of the building, while holding her son. The footage shows Wheeler going in and out of the apartment — at one point holding Legend.

When police arrived on the scene, they said they did not find a firearm inside the apartment.

They linked the gun used in the shooting to Wheeler, according to the documents, through interviews with witnesses and a review of his Instagram account. One video, filmed by the mother, showed Wheeler sitting on a chair and talking to the camera, with Legend near him. Authorities wrote in the charging documents that when Wheeler pulled out a firearm, the mother’s “facial expression changes and the video cuts off.”

In interviews with police, the mother said she had told Wheeler not to have firearms in the house before Legend was born. Another witness said Wheeler “had to be corrected on a previous occasion about leaving a weapon out and accessible.” A third witness said they had seen Wheeler acting “reckless” with the firearm — leaving it out on the dining room table or in the bedroom he at times shared with the mother and Legend.

The Wheeler family could not be reached for comment.

John Woodrow Cox contributed to this report.

