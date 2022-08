Two men were killed in separate shootings Tuesday night and early Wednesday in Southeast and Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The first shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Minnesota Avenue SE, in the Fairlawn neighborhood. Police said a man found at that location died.

In the second shooting, officers responded shortly before 2:10 a.m. in the 200 block of Florida Avenue NW, along the border with Truxton Circle and Bloomingdale, and found two gunshot victims, police said. A man at that location died, and a woman was treated at a hospital for gunshot injuries. Police said she is expected to survive.