Engraved on the inside of the wedding rings Robert Egger and Claudia Crowley exchanged on May 26, 1984, are the letters PAIL. They stand for a phrase that everyone who knows the couple says describes them perfectly: Party animals in love. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight And if you were in Washington back then, you might have spotted those sentiments elsewhere: spray-painted on the plywood of boarded-up windows, on construction fences and on an Interstate 395 overpass at Fourth Street SE. The message read:

Robert + Claudia

Party animals

N love

“We always paled in comparison to Cool ‘Disco’ Dan, but we were pretty clever, man,” said Robert, 64, on the phone from Cerrillos, N.M., where he and Claudia, 65, recently celebrated their 38th anniversary.

After a reader wrote in with memories of seeing that graffito, I put out a request in my Tuesday column in search of the person responsible. It turns out, a lot of people remember Robert and Claudia, who were a sort of It couple in those new wave days.

Robert was bartending at the Childe Harold near Dupont Circle when Claudia walked in one day in 1979.

“Suddenly this door opens and all this light flooded into a very dark room,” said Robert. “There was this silhouette and in walked this beautiful young woman.”

Claudia had just moved to D.C. from New Mexico.

“She ordered a drink and stole my heart,” said Robert.

They were friends at first, then more than friends.

Claudia was a legal secretary. Robert bartended and booked bands.

“It was a [really] great time back then,” Robert said. “On any given night there must have been 20 good local bands, I mean really good bands. We’d get off work and go to Desperadoes, the Wax Museum, d.c. space and 9:30 Club — even Madam’s Organ.

“Claudia and I were out at a show every night and dancing. In fact, dude, we would say to the bouncer, ‘Let us in free and we’ll have everybody dancing and drinking in 10 minutes.’ All it takes is one couple.”

The pair would bring something with them on their nocturnal rambles.

“We always carried spray paint around,” Robert said. “Our bag was never defacing things. It was finding things that were gonna be torn down. … When F Street was all boarded up, and 17th Street, there were canvases everywhere. I should say temporary canvases were everywhere. Oliver Carr was rebuilding all of downtown so plywood was everywhere. I wasn’t into, like, vandalism.”

As for that concrete overpass — which they later amended to Robert + Claudia/Party animals/N gaged — it was just too inviting a spot.

“It was very spontaneous,” Robert said. “I'm a big believer in the world needs more joy. And remember, these were the Reagan years. D.C. needed something that was more positive.”

There was something else Washington needed and it came to Robert when he and Claudia were organizing their wedding. They lived in Georgetown at the time. Most of the neighborhood’s churches were expensive. But the pastor at Grace Episcopal Church on Wisconsin Avenue NW near the Whitehurst Freeway charged a token amount — around $100 — and made a request: Perhaps they could volunteer on the church’s food truck, serving people experiencing homelessness.

The experience change their lives.

“Here we were in front of the World Bank and the White House serving people outside in the rain,” Robert said. “I just thought, ‘Man, this is messed up.’ Going back to those punk rock roots, I thought there’s no justice in this.”

All his life, Robert had wanted to open a nightclub. Now, he wanted to do something else: Open a cooking school for the homeless. Working in bars and restaurants — and with friends in catering — he knew how much food got thrown away every day, food that could go to hungry people.

In 1989, Robert launched D.C. Central Kitchen, using ingredients left over from George H.W. Bush’s inauguration to teach people the skills they’d need for a job in food preparation. The charity is still going strong. Among the chefs who would eventually stop by to check out the operation was José Andrés. Robert serves on the board of the globe-trotting chef’s World Central Kitchen.

In 2012, the Eggers left Washington and moved to Los Angeles, where Robert launched a similar operation. In 2018 they moved to Cerrillos, N.M., a town between Santa Fe and Albuquerque. They have an adult daughter, Julia.

“Just the other day we had our wedding album out,” Robert said. “The reception was at the Elks Lodge in Old Town Alexandria. The room was decorated with a big banner.”

And spray-painted across the banner was “Party animals in love.”

Are they still? “Forever, dude,” said Robert.

