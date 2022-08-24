Two killed, others injured in Truxton Circle area shooting

Gift Article Share

Two people were killed and others were injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in the Truxton Circle neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police and an official with the mayor's office.

Dora Taylor-Lowe, a spokeswoman for the deputy mayor for public safety, confirmed the fatalities. Few other details were immediately available.

The shooting occurred near O and North Capitol streets in Northwest.

Police crowded along the sidewalk in front of a residential building for seniors, where a black tent used to shroud homicide scenes had been placed.

Olliebelle Green, 54, said in a telephone interview from a hospital that her son, 35-year-old Levon Williams, was among the wounded. She said he was shot in the side and was “coherent.”

The area is near a fatal shooting that occurred hours earlier, on Florida Avenue NW.

The earlier shooting occurred shortly before 2:10 a.m. in the 200 block of Florida Avenue NW. Police said Ahmad Clark, 25, of Bristow, Va., was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was taken to a hospital for gunshot injuries. Police said she is expected to survive.

Police could not immediately say if there was any connection between the two shootings.

Before the fatal shootings on O Street, police said 136 people had been killed in the District this year, a 4 percent increase over this time in 2021. There have been at least three previous homicides in the Truxton Circle area this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

