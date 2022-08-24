Drone firm announces Virginia expansion and college partnership

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — A Virginia Beach company slated to whisk Walmart deliveries to millions of households by drone announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its headquarters and establishing a center for testing, training, research and development at a public junior college. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight DroneUp will invest $7 million to expand its Virginia Beach headquarters, creating 510 jobs at that location, and invest $20.2 million to establish a testing, training and R&D center for drone operators at Richard Bland College of William & Mary, on the outskirts of metropolitan Richmond, creating 145 jobs there.

Walmart announced in May that it was partnering with DroneUp to bring drone deliveries to 4 million households by the end of the year, with packages sent aloft from delivery hubs based at local stores, then gently lowered by cable to the customer’s yard. Packages, which are limited to 10 pounds, arrive in as little as 30 minutes for a $3.99 air delivery fee. In early tests, Walmart found the most popular item ordered this way has been Hamburger Helper.

DroneUp initially plans to establish 34 delivery hubs, three of them in Virginia.

DroneUp founder Tom Walker stood beside Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) at the Executive Mansion to unveil the plans at a ceremony that showed off the technology by having a drone deliver a cardboard box containing a state flag for the governor to present to the executive. The drone operators seemed eager to take no chances of accidentally hitting the dignitaries, having the buzzing drone set the box down several yards from where Youngkin and Walker stood.

“We started what is now the largest drone technology services company in the United States … and today we celebrate further expansion and the opening of the world’s first and most advanced specialized drone pilot training facility,” Walker said. “And we’ve done it all right here in Virginia.”

Youngkin touted the plans as a coup for high-tech higher education at Richard Bland as much as an economic development win.

“Together they will deliver a state-of-the-art drone pilot training program to expand the unmanned aircraft systems workforce in Virginia,” Youngkin said, describing the partnership to a large crowd of DroneUp officials and state employees. “It’s a new model for higher education and economic development coming together in the Commonwealth of Virginia and Petersburg.”

Richard Bland is a public two-year college affiliated with William & Mary in Williamsburg. Its campus straddles Petersburg, and Prince George and Dinwiddie counties. DroneUp’s center would be located in the Dinwiddie portion.

The announcement built on one Youngkin made Monday, when he unveiled an unusual partnership between the state and city, civic, faith and education leaders in Petersburg, an economically distressed city south of Richmond. During that event, Education Secretary Aimee Rogstad Guidera touted a plan for Richard Bland and Virginia State University to create a K-12 “lab school” in Petersburg in partnership with the local school system.

While supporters promote lab schools as a way for colleges and universities to bring innovation to K-12 classrooms, the partnership between Richard Bland and DroneUp is intended to help the college and its graduates by more closely aligning the school’s courses to the needs of industry.

“DroneUp’s work complements ongoing efforts of Richard Bland College to develop a curriculum for an unmanned aviation program,” said Harrison A. Moody, chairman of the Dinwiddie County Board of Supervisors.

Debbie L. Sydow, president of Richard Bland, said the college and company “share the vision of delivering a world-class drone pilot training program to expand the [unmanned aircraft systems] workforce in Virginia and across the nation.”

Youngkin said Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina and Texas for the projects, which received a number of incentives to locate in the commonwealth. Youngkin approved a $928,000 grant from the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund and a $4 million Virginia Economic Development Incentive Grant. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission also approved a $111,000 grant.

“Virginia is our home and we are proud to be able to continue to bring new innovation, talent and economic opportunities to our great state,” said Walker, who founded DroneUp as a start-up in 2016. “This investment and expansion will not only bring new career opportunities to our region, but also allow us to tap into the brightest minds around unmanned aircraft system development and design.”

