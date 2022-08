Three men were found dead outside of an apartment building on Wednesday evening, Hyattsville police said.

Just before 11 p.m., emergency medical services responded to a 911 call to the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road. Officials found three men outside of an apartment building.

Medics administered Narcan, an antidote for opioid overdoses, and performed CPR on the men but were unable to revive them, police said. According to police, there was no visible sign of trauma to the men’s bodies.