14 Prince George’s officers indicted, accused of double-dipping

Gift Article Share

Fourteen Prince George’s County police officers were indicted by a grand jury Thursday in what prosecutors allege was an elaborate double-dipping scheme to make money as private security officers while on the clock for their regular department shifts. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The officers, 13 who remain on the force and one who is retired, had their police powers suspended in April 2021, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy and Police Chief Malik Aziz announced in a news conference.

“Public safety cannot operate without integrity,” Braveboy said. “The badge has to mean something.”

The men are accused of exploiting a Prince George’s County Police Department program known as secondary employment, which allows officers to earn additional income working security in their personal time. Often, officers working secondary employment provide security at apartment complexes, concerts, liquor stores, nightclubs or sporting events. Under old department rules, officers could find this secondary work themselves or become an employee of a private security firm that brokers the jobs for them. All secondary work was supposed to be approved and tracked through the department.

But that didn’t occur in the case of the 14 officers indicted, prosecutors alleged. The officers were identified as: Cpl. Nick Agapov, Cpl. Jonathan Haskett, Cpl. Mathew Obordo, Cpl. Matthew Cotillo, Cpl. Joshua Hitchens, Cpl. Chris Hall, Cpl. Michael O’Connell, Cpl. Travis Popielarcheck, Cpl. Kyle Cook, Cpl. Anthony Brooke, Cpl. Brandon Farley, Pfc. Christopher Oliver, Pfc. John Mcintosh and retired Cpl. James Lubonski.

These officers, prosecutors say, concealed overlapping secondary employment shifts from the police department. They provided security at more than 20 apartment complexes in the county, police officials said. According to two people with knowledge of the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity, they all worked for a fellow officer, Edward “Scott” Finn, who recently pleaded guilty to one count of federal tax evasion related to his security company Edward Finn Inc.

Advertisement

Finn, a now-retired Prince George’s County police lieutenant, employed his colleagues for what was supposed to be off-duty security assignments, officials said. Prosecutors and officials allege that the officers who worked for Finn provided false information to the apartment complexes to justify their private security services.

“This is truly a disheartening day for the men and women who represent the very best of Prince George’s County Police Department,” Aziz said.

The case of the 14 officers indicted Thursday stemmed from the federal investigation into Finn’s finances, officials said. Information about the alleged secondary employment misconduct was brought to the internal affairs division in February 2021, police said. After an “extensive investigation” the case was sent to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Advertisement

The alleged officer misconduct occurred between January 2019 and March 2021, officials said.

In his federal case, Finn admitted that he failed to disclose $1.1 million in taxable income from the business over a six-year span. Finn, who had been with the police department for 25 years at the time of his arrest, was initially indicted on five counts of tax evasion and one count of obstructing justice. Prosecutors accused him of deleting incriminating data from his cellphone when federal agents arrived at his home with a search warrant.

Finn is scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Maryland on Oct. 7.

The 14 officers were indicted on various charges including misconduct in office and felony and misdemeanor theft scheme.

Chris Hall, reached by phone Thursday afternoon, declined to comment. The Washington Post left messages at phone numbers listed by a public records research service for Agapov, Haskett, Obordo, Cotillo, Hitchens, Cook, Farley, Mcintosh and Lubonski. The Post could not immediately find working numbers associated with O’Connell, Popielarcheck, Brooke or Oliver.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article