Police investigating shooting on Beltway in Fairfax County

Gift Article Share

A driver was shot at on the Beltway in Fairfax County early Thursday morning, the Virginia State Police said. The man was driving northbound on Interstate 495, approaching exit 52B around 4:50 a.m. Thursday, when he heard the sound of gunshots and thought a man in a nearby vehicle was shooting at him, police said. Both vehicles pulled off onto the exit 52B ramp.

The suspect exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the other driver, then got back in his car and took off, police said. None of the shots fired hit the victim.

The Virginia State Police responded to the scene and recovered shell casings from the ramp.

“We’re actually still working to determine what the cause of this shooting was,” said Corinne Geller, a state police spokeswoman.

Geller said police are still searching for the suspect and asked for the public’s help in locating him.

GiftOutline Gift Article