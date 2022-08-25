Police: Triple shooting was retaliation for Truxton Circle incident

Gift Article Share

Investigators believe gunmen who shot and wounded three men Wednesday night in Northeast Washington were retaliating for a shooting hours earlier in the Truxton Circle neighborhood in which two men were killed and three others injured, D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III said Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The pair of related shootings and others across the city on Wednesday punctuated a violent 24-hour period that left a dozen people shot and three of them killed. City leaders have struggled with gun crime and a rising number of killings in 2022, and the latest round of shootings renewed questions about whether police and city officials are doing enough.

“It is a crisis,” said Joseph Johnson, a relative of four of the victims in the Truxton Circle shooting. “This is another pandemic in which every family, if we don’t get our hands around this, is going to continue to face loss.”

Two people were killed and three injured after a shooting in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 24. The video was captured by the front and side cameras of a parked car. (Video: Obtained by The Washington Post)

The shooting that police believe touched off the retaliatory violence occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday on O Street NW, just west of North Capitol Street NW, where police said two gunmen got out of an SUV and opened fire at a group on the sidewalk. Four of those struck were related, including cousins Rashad Johnson, 43, and James Johnson, 53, who were killed. Joseph Johnson said the fifth person wounded is a close family friend. No arrests have been made.

About 7:20 p.m., police said gunmen shot at people three blocks away on Quincy Place NE, just east of North Capitol Street NE. Two men in their 50s and another man in his 60s were struck and wounded. Police said they arrested three men in that shooting and seized five firearms, including two assault-style weapons.

“We certainly believe that this was retaliation for the shooting that occurred earlier,” Contee told reporters Thursday.

As police worked to investigate the crimes, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) attended a graduation ceremony for outreach workers, known as violence interrupters, trained through the privately funded Peace Academy to tamp down disputes before gunfire erupts. The city’s own violence interrupters are a key component of the Bowser administration’s $50 million investment in alternative justice programs.

Bowser told graduates the recent violence made for a “very tough day,” adding, “Despite our toughest and hardest work, there will be people who will be lost.”

Three people with knowledge of the incident said one of the surviving victims from the O Street shooting is a violence interrupter who works as part of the attorney general’s office’s Cure the Streets program. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a crime victim’s background in an ongoing investigation.

A top aide to Contee had said at a news conference Wednesday that the shooting on O Street “might be drug related” and described the area as an “open air drug market.” But Contee backed away from that description Thursday, telling reporters, “I would not say this is totally drug related.” Police said one of the injured men had gotten out of prison last week, and Contee said detectives are trying to determine if that had anything do with what happened.

“I don’t care what it’s related to. Whether it’s drugs or argument or rap music, it doesn’t matter to me,” the chief said. “I want to shut down whatever the issue is and get to the bottom of why these two people are dead.”

The triangular-shaped Truxton Circle area — lined by New York and Florida avenues and North Capitol Street in Northwest D.C. — has long been troubled by crime and drugs. Contee said if the shootings were fueled by drug trafficking, he would work to “shut it down,” while also noting efforts to get at the underlying causes of crime that are “not a law enforcement issue.”

Johnson, the relative of four of the O Street victims, including the cousins who died, said none of the men struck by gunfire were doing anything illicit, and they had merely gathered on a block where some had grown up or had friends. One of the victims who was shot and wounded lives on the block, according to a police report.

Johnson, who serves on a panel that acts as a liaison between residents and police who work out of the 7th District station, criticized police for too quickly citing drugs as a possible motive.

“A lot of things are being said and nobody had any evidence to back up anything,” said Johnson, who will be sworn in as an advisory neighborhood commissioner in Anacostia in January. “When you jump the gun with no evidence, it makes it worse. … We don’t know what caused this shooting.”

Johnson said “violence has no place in D.C.” and he questioned whether Bowser’s plan to fight crime is working.

Police said they are looking for a black 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe with a possible Virginia temporary license plate 956515X in the shootings on O Street. Police said they chased down the driver of a black Toyota Highlander after the later shooting on Quincy Place NE.

Police said officers pursued the Highlander to Evarts Street NE, where it crashed. Police said one man ran from the vehicle and carjacked a driver, but he was arrested before he could drive away. Police said two other men ran into an auto repair shop and were arrested.

Among the firearms and other weaponry police said they seized from the men and from the Highlander, according to a police report, was a black “auto-sear” switch that can turn a semiautomatic gun into a fully-automatic, allowing for a quick spray of bullets with one pull of the trigger.

Police said they charged Kharee Jackson, 24, of Northwest, Pernell Jackson, 36, of Northeast, and Charles Turner, 35, of Maryland, with assault with a dangerous weapon. Attorneys for Kharee Jackson and Turner did not respond to interview requests. A lawyer for Pernell Jackson declined to comment.

