Unwanted advance preceded Metro Center stabbing, police say

Gift Article Share

The stabbing of a couple on a Metro train platform this week was preceded by an unwanted romantic advance, police said in newly released charging documents. Antwonne Turner faces charges of aggravated assault, assault with intent to kill while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon. Police allege he stabbed a woman in the arm and a man in the heart on Tuesday while standing on a Red Line platform at the Metro Center station.

Turner, 51, whose first name police have also spelled as “Antownne,” remains in a D.C. jail, where he is being held without bail, court records show. His attorney, Julie M. Swaney, did not respond to a request for comment.

Charging documents released this week revealed new details about the attack, which came just before the afternoon rush hour and forced Red Line trains headed toward Glenmont to bypass the Metro Center station for a time.

The victims, who are in a relationship, told detectives the attack was precipitated by Turner making unwanted advances toward the woman. That sparked an argument between Turner and the man, and Turner stabbed him and the woman he was with, police said.

Advertisement

The male victim was hospitalized in critical condition, and underwent emergency cardiac surgery, police said in charging documents. The woman was slashed on her right arm, requiring several sutures, police said.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from Metrorail stations and saw that moments before the dispute, Turner had spoken to a man in a Sweetgreen restaurant uniform on a separate platform at the Metro Center station. Police saw that Turner had started his journey on that day at the Foggy Bottom station, less than a block away from a Sweetgreen.

Detectives arrived at the restaurant the next day to track down possible witnesses, including the man Turner had spoken with and a manager. They identified Turner in a photo, and the manager said he was working in the back of the restaurant. Turner was arrested without incident, police said.

Advertisement

Sweetgreen did not respond to an email seeking comment.

In the charging document, authorities said Turner told police that the dispute began after he had said hello to a woman on the train platform, where she had been standing alone. Turner claimed a man confronted him about it, and though he apologized several times, the man would not calm down.

Turner claimed the man got into a fighting stance, and he stabbed him in self-defense.

Turner is next due in court on Sept. 7, court documents show.

GiftOutline Gift Article