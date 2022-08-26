Shootings near Gallery Place rile a neighborhood on edge over crime

Gift Article Share

Three people were shot, one fatally, in two separate incidents Thursday night near Gallery Place in Chinatown, a spasm of violence in one of downtown Washington’s busiest neighborhoods that adds to the city’s mounting death toll. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The shootings come a month after community leaders and residents from Chinatown and Penn Quarter discussed their concerns with police about crime and suspected drug dealing on blocks brimming with residents, commuters, tourists and shoppers.

“Residents are scared,” said Michael D. Shankle, chair of the Advisory Neighborhood Commission in the area of Thursday’s shootings. “They are angry that this is an ongoing issue that has been escalating for over a year now, and we feel like we don’t have enough support.”

The night’s first shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. in the 800 block of 7th Street NW, near the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro station. Police said Juwaan Henry, 21, of Silver Spring, Md., was wounded and died later a hospital.

Police provided no details of the circumstances of the shooting. A woman who identified herself as Henry’s mother, reached at her home in Charlotte, said only that her son had not been in the D.C. area for long. She said she knew nothing about the shooting.

About 10:40 p.m., police said a man and a woman were shot in the 700 block of 7th Street NW, near a small park. A police report says one victim was shot in the abdomen and another was shot in the left arm while walking out of a store. A bullet hit the store window, the report says. Police did not provide any other details about a possible motive.

No arrest has been made in either shooting.

On Wednesday, a dozen people were shot throughout the District, including eight in two shootings in Truxton Circle in Northwest and Eckington in Northeast. Police believe those incidents are connected. After five were shot, two of them fatally, in Truxton Circle, police believe others set out to retaliate, shooting and wounding three in Eckington.

Several more shootings occurred Thursday in D.C., and a person was fatally stabbed in Southeast early Friday. As of Friday, 140 people had been killed in the District this year, a 7 percent increase from this time in 2021.

The administration of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has been trying to hire more police, and has pumped $50 million into alternative justice programs designed to explore crime’s root causes and find solutions that don’t involve police and jail. At a graduation ceremony Thursday for outreach workers who try to mediate disputes to stop shootings, Bowser acknowledged challenges ahead.

At the July Advisory Neighborhood Commission meeting in the Chinatown area, held over Zoom, Shankle pressed a police lieutenant on so-called quality of life crimes — petty and not-so petty infractions that residents say can mushroom into more serious violence.

Shankle singled out an alley between 5th and 6th streets that he said has essentially been transformed into an outdoor “bathroom,” and he urged the lieutenant to “send officers through there.” He said he and others have witnessed money being exchanged for what he believes are drugs, with addicts being found sprawled out on steps of shops or on the sidewalk.

“Can anything be done about this?” Shankle asked.

Lt. Phillip McHugh said he doesn’t “have a lot of tools on my belt other than a pair of handcuffs,” and he’s reluctant to arrest people suffering from alcoholism or substance abuse problems, or people drinking in public. He said “we need to find some balance” between relying on police, and turning to other city agencies that deal with health and homelessness.

McHugh said there had been an uptick in robberies in Chinatown, and he got permission to pay additional overtime for more officers. He said more crime was occurring later at night, rather than in the early evening when commuters and shoppers were out.

Police said that late one night on July 6 in front of a hotel at 7th and F streets NW, someone attempted to carjack a vehicle, then opened fire when the driver sped off. McHugh said the gunman fired 14 shots up the street, striking the driver’s side door eight times, but leaving the driver uninjured. Five days later, McHugh said two women exchanged gunfire two blocks from Gallery Place. One was injured.

In an interview after the latest shootings Thursday night, Shankle said the city “really has to do a better job of getting these guns off the streets.” He said he and others are frustrated by the lack of follow-through on arrests the police do make, but also by what he said was a challenge getting other city services to step up and help.

“We have become very frustrated by the lack of interest of some city agencies in really trying to address the problems that are occurring,” Shankle said.

Wayne Turnage, the deputy D.C. mayor for Health and Human Services, said in a statement the city works “aggressively to deal with people in crisis, and spends millions to deliver social safety net services.”

Magda Jean-Louis contributed to this report

