Georgetown socialite’s son settles lawsuit over alleged jewel thefts

The son of a deceased Georgetown socialite has settled a lawsuit he filed against his mother’s romantic partner, whom he accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and other valuables from her and then selling them off. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The settlement appears to end a costly 20-month legal fight pitting the family of Jacqueline Quillen, a wine expert who was 77 when she died in 2020, against her boyfriend, Lawrence E. Gray, 78, a retired political science professor.

Although the dispute was between Quillen’s heirs and Gray, it drew the attention of the wealthy social network in Washington, New York and Rhode Island in which the couple traveled.

The two sides disclosed the settlement in D.C. Superior Court in early August, according to court records. However, the settlement’s terms are not included in the records.

Parker Quillen, Jacqueline Quillen’s son, described the settlement as “acceptable, if not satisfactory” in a brief telephone interview, but declined to elaborate because he said the agreement’s terms are confidential.

In a subsequent text, Parker Quillen wrote that his role as the trustee of his mother’s estate was to “reclaim and liquidate the trust’s assets.”

“Having accomplished that, continuing to privately fund what should have been law enforcement’s job, protecting private property and prosecuting crime — that’s what taxes are for — became financially burdensome and untenable.”

Gray did not respond to emails seeking comment. Jonathan C. Windle, who has represented Gray in the case, referred questions about the settlement to another attorney, Suzanne M. Tsintolas, who did not respond to email and telephone messages seeking comment.

In a separate matter, Gray is facing a charge that he stole a diamond and sapphire brooch valued at $32,000 from a friend’s Newport, R.I., home, where he and Jacqueline Quillen stayed in 2016. Police allege that Gray consigned the brooch to Doyle Auctions, which paid him $19,871 after selling it.

Gray pleaded not guilty in November. Kevin Hagan, Gray’s attorney, declined to comment on the case. The next pretrial hearing in that case is scheduled for Sept. 28.

Gray, who taught at John Cabot University in Rome, and Quillen met in D.C. in 2004, according to an account of their relationship in a countercomplaint Gray filed.

Quillen came from a prestigious family. Her grandfather, Alfred Lee Loomis, after earning a fortune on Wall Street, founded a laboratory that helped develop radar technology. Loomis’s associates included Albert Einstein.

Quillen, a divorcée with three children, started a wine department for Christie’s Auction House and was known for hosting well-attended dinner parties at her home, into which Gray eventually moved.

A claim in the D.C. lawsuit filed by Parker Quillen in January 2021 was that Gray was still residing in the Northwest townhouse owned by Jacqueline Quillen’s estate despite the family’s objections. After Gray moved out in January 2022, the estate sold the house for $1.975 million, according to property records.

Parker Quillen’s lawsuit also alleged that Gray stole a cache of valuables from Jacqueline Quillen, including a $17,000 diamond ring, $4,700 diamond earrings and a $10,000 Patek Philippe watch. The lawsuit accused Gray of selling some of Quillen’s art, clothing and other possessions to an antique dealer and a high-end consignment shop in Georgetown. The lawsuit also claimed Gray consigned other valuables to an auction house.

Windle, in a court filing, described Parker Quillen’s lawsuit as “hyperbolic fiction.” In his countercomplaint, Gray claimed that Quillen had taken a $160,000 engagement ring that Gray bought for Jacqueline — an accusation that Quillen has denied.

As part of the settlement, according to a court filing submitted jointly by lawyers for Quillen and Gray, the agreement was reached “without any admission as to fault, liability or wrongdoing.”

