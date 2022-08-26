Md. made police IA files public. But in one county the union looks first.

Gift Article Share

A new Maryland law allows the public to see police officer disciplinary records. But you can’t see one in Montgomery County until after the police union takes a look. The union secured an agreement with the county allowing it time to inspect internal affairs files and object to their release before a member of the public can see them. Union and county officials say it’s to ensure information still confidential under the law doesn’t slip through, but transparency advocates worry the arrangement will delay and impede public access.

The agreement, obtained by The Washington Post this month through a public records request, was signed by County Executive Marc Elrich (D) several months after the law allowing public access took effect in October.

The legislation, named “Anton’s Law” for a young man who died after an encounter with police, passed last year as part of sweeping police accountability measures. Maryland legislators for years had pushed similar bills, but were stymied largely because of opposition from police unions, which said disclosing disciplinary records would invade officers’ privacy, hurt their employment opportunities and invite unfair smears or harassment against them. Advocates for transparency say it bolsters trust between officers and those they police.

Advertisement

Kevin Goldberg, a veteran freedom of information lawyer and First Amendment specialist for the Freedom Forum, said Montgomery County’s agreement with the union delays release of records unnecessarily, cedes too much control to the union, and “should raise the hairs on the back of the neck of anyone who wants transparency in general and certainly transparency over Montgomery County police officers.”

Under the agreement, the county must provide the union copies of any internal affairs records prepared for release, and the union has 10 business days to review them. If the union files an action in court during that time to prevent release, the county agrees to keep the file confidential pending a ruling. A Montgomery police official, Goldberg and another freedom of information advocate contacted by The Post said they were not aware of similar agreements elsewhere.

Lee Holland, president of Fraternal Order of Police Montgomery County Lodge 35, the union representing Montgomery County officers, said the agreement gives union members a chance to correct any mistakes the department might make in preparing records for release. That process involves redacting information — such as an officer’s medical or family information — still prohibited by law from disclosure.

Advertisement

“If the officer doesn’t get the advance notice of being able to review what’s being released,” Holland said, “how do you tell the department, ‘Hey, you missed something?’ ”

A spokesperson for Elrich referred questions to Montgomery County Assistant Police Chief Darren Francke, who said the county welcomes the second set of eyes and is trying to be fair to officers. “We understand the implications and the intent of the legislature in wanting these [Internal Affairs Division] files released, and we’re not disputing that,” he said. “We’re just making sure that everything is vetted properly and is done to the T as far as the law goes.”

Francke said that although the agreement gives the union two weeks to review records, union officials and members have typically gotten it done faster.

Holland said the union isn’t trying to block disclosure of information that legally should be released and that the agreement “basically mirrors the law,” which requires officers to be notified when someone requests their disciplinary records.

Advertisement

But the agreement goes beyond the law, first by requiring the county to provide the union and officer with the records, then by delaying public release while they decide whether to file a court action to prevent it. If the union or officer decides to take legal action, the county “will then hold the file production until the action is ruled on,” the agreement says.

Goldberg said that typically, anyone looking to block release of a record the government deemed public would need a judge to issue an injunction. The county is “effectively saying, ‘We will allow a preliminary injunction as a matter of agreement if you ask for one,” he said.

Holland and Francke said that since the agreement was signed early this year, the union has reviewed about 10 sets of records and raised only one issue — over whether an alleged violation by an officer amounted to a technical infraction.

Advertisement

Under Anton’s Law, police disciplinary records are no longer prohibited from release as “personnel” records. Still confidential, however, are records of “technical infractions” — defined in the law as minor rule violations that don’t involve interaction with the public or relate to an officer’s “investigative, enforcement, training, supervision or reporting responsibilities.”

Francke said county officials ended up agreeing with the union that the offense was a technical infraction and withheld the record. “It basically revolved on just letting someone see equipment that they shouldn't have, but it was not a handgun or anything like that,” he said. “It was just an equipment violation.”

Anton’s Law has ushered in uncertain times for Maryland officers concerned about whether complaints or missteps could stain their reputations, and for departments navigating the new legal requirements. The Post has requested disciplinary files or data from nearly 150 agencies and most have complied. Montgomery County police turned over a database of complaints with allegations ranging from neglect of duty to excessive force to courtesy violations. The department received 228 in all last year, according to its own statistics. Most were not sustained.

Advertisement

Adam Marshall, a senior staff attorney at the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, questioned allowing the union to weigh in on the release of the files. “If the Maryland legislature had wanted to create a process where there was input, or a dispute resolution mechanism, about whether something is a technical infraction or not, they could have done that,” he said. “But they didn’t.”

Similarly, Marshall said it is common practice for government records custodians to review requested public records and redact sensitive information. “Any additional mandatory review that you then impose on top of that — it’s hard for me to see how that is not going to lead to additional delays and potentially delays beyond what the [law] allows for.”

The Maryland Public Information Act, or MPIA, requires government officials to release public records “promptly,” without unnecessary delay, and generally within 30 days of the request.

Advertisement

Marshall also said that whenever possible, agencies should avoid allowing people with a stake in the records to make decisions about release, “because they’re not impartial.”

Francke said he’s not aware of any other jurisdiction that has struck a similar partnership with a union to vet records for public release. “The county executive believes very strongly in labor rights and ensuring that employees are treated fairly,” he said.

The arrangement has roots in an agreement that predates Anton’s Law. Under the collective bargaining agreement that went into effect in 2020, the county must keep the union apprised of all public records requests for dash- and body-cam footage and give it a chance to object.

“The parties will make all reasonable efforts to provide each other with expeditious notice under this section given the relatively short time limits in the MPIA,” the agreement says, “and its overall policy of providing the public with prompt access to public records without unnecessary delay.”

GiftOutline Gift Article