D.C. police officer shoots at armed man in Southeast Washington

A D.C. police officer fired several times at a man armed with a gun but did not strike him during a confrontation Thursday night in Southeast Washington's Congress Heights neighborhood, according to a department official.

The armed man fired his gun at least once, and did not hit the officer, said Wilfredo Manlapaz, an assistant police chief overseeing the Internal Affairs Bureau.

The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of 6th Street SE.

Manlapaz, at a news briefing at the scene posted on the D.C. police Twitter account, said several people called 911 to report a man with a gun on 6th Street in Southeast.

He said that when officers arrived, they saw a man forcing his way into an occupied vehicle. Manlapaz said the people got out of the vehicle and an officer ordered the man “to drop the gun numerous times.” He said the man “did not comply.”

Manlapaz said the officer fired “numerous times” at the man who got into the vehicle and fired his gun at least one time. Manlapaz did not say if that shot was directed at the officer.

Police took the man into custody and Manlapaz said he was taken to a hospital for observation. No officers were injured.

He said the man had been armed with a semi-automatic handgun. Manlapaz did not discuss charges against the man.

The assistant chief said the officer who fired his gun has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

A police vehicle with four officers inside crashed with another vehicle while responding to the call. Those officers and the occupants of the other vehicle were treated at hospitals for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

That crash occurred at Alabama Avenue and Hartford Street in Southeast. Video from television news casts show the police cruiser on its side.

