Father, stepmother of 5 year-old-girl charged with child abuse in her death

Gift Article Share

Police have charged the father and stepmother of 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois with child abuse and neglect after the girl died of injuries related to blunt force trauma, officials announced Friday. The girl’s abuse took place while in the “care and custody” of her father, 44-year-old Pradel Delinois, and stepmother, 42-year-old Ornelie Charles, according to Prince George’s County police.

Both live in a home in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street in Capitol Heights, a town on the border of Maryland and the District.

Delinois is charged with child abuse resulting in the death and neglect of a minor. Charles is charged with child abuse resulting in the death, assault and neglect of a minor.

Officers with the Capitol Heights Police Department found Pradeline in the Cumberland Street home on Aug. 18 after they received a report of an unresponsive child. Officials rushed her to a hospital in the District, police said, where she was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in D.C. determined the child died as a result of blunt force trauma, county police said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Prince George’s County police is leading the investigating, as it does for all homicides in Capitol Heights.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Delinois or Charles. Attempts to reach them following the announcement of Pradeline’s death were unsuccessful.

GiftOutline Gift Article