D.C. Council’s business measures could be factor in at-large race

In its current session, the D.C. Council has mandated how often hotels must clean their rooms and at what frequency movie theaters must show films with closed captioning, among other measures narrowly targeting businesses’ inner operations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight To council members and consumer advocates, the measures provide protection for residents and visitors. But some business owners see a trend of overly onerous rules when the ongoing pandemic is stretching businesses.

That dynamic has sparked pushback that could affect the coming general election, in which a wide field of candidates is vying for two at-large council seats — including the current chair of the council’s business committee and its labor committee, two camps often seen as at odds.

Labor and consumer advocates want to continue their gains, while some business owners are hoping the next council will act more in their favor, with laws that could reduce their insurance burden and other regulations.

The two-plus years since the start of the pandemic have been difficult for businesses in the District, especially those that cater to the city’s tourists (who disappeared for months) and its downtown office workers (many of whom have yet to return to their desks). Vacant storefronts dot downtown corridors. More than 1,000 businesses closed in the first part of 2020, although license applications for new businesses have since picked up. Data shows that although more than 2,300 businesses left downtown D.C. from February 2020 to March 2022, suburban areas such as Bethesda and Loudoun County have fared much better in maintaining and attracting businesses.

Solomon Keene, who heads the Hotel Association of Washington, said proprietors who were hard hit when the pandemic wiped out vacation travel and conferences can scarcely afford the effects of the hotel housekeeping law, which allows the mayor to make rules on how often hotel rooms should be cleaned, and another recent regulation that required hotels to notify guests of “actual or potential disruptions to service,” including if a hotel staff union threatens a labor action.

“We have very real competitors on our borders in Virginia and in Maryland at National Harbor,” Keene said. “Quite frankly, this does make people consider the competitiveness of the District.”

Two council members objected to the housekeeping bill when it passed in April — Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) said washing hotel sheets more often would be detrimental to the environment, and Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) said businesses could not necessarily afford the cost of more housekeepers — while the rest of the council endorsed the measure, with many saying it would benefit workers by compelling hotels to hire more people.

Elissa Silverman (I-At Large), the council’s foremost advocate for worker rights and a candidate for reelection in the at-large race, shrugged off the idea that the council’s recent legislation would steer business out of the city.

“When we banned smoking in the city, [business owners] said all the restaurants were going to move to Virginia. Did that happen? No. D.C. has had one of the most thriving restaurant scenes of any city in the country,” Silverman said. “Then we increased the minimum wage — again the little boy that cried wolf. Again, ‘everyone’s going to move to Maryland and Virginia.’ Nope, that didn’t happen.”

She said the same speculation arose when she championed a paid parental leave benefit for D.C. employees, which she believes has helped local businesses attract workers rather than hurt their bottom lines. “Workers in their 30s and 40s are asking about paid family leave. It’s an important benefit to them now. We keep hearing that the sky is falling. The sky hasn’t fallen.”

Silverman is running for reelection this year in an at-large field that includes Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), who chairs the council’s business committee and has been more friendly to businesses. McDuffie did not respond to requests for comment.

The two council members are competing against incumbent Democrat Anita Bonds, independents Fred Hill, Karim Marshall and Graham McLaughlin, Republican Giuseppe Niosi and DC Statehood Green Party candidate David Schwartzman, in a race in which the top two vote-getters will win.

McLaughlin has been running on a pro-business platform. He criticized some of the council’s recent actions, including a bill banning companies from making many employees sign noncompete agreements and the hotel room-cleaning legislation. “Incentivizing businesses to train team members — those are things that we want,” he said. “The hotel bill is an example of performative action based on requests by interest groups, not thoughtful consideration of what is best for the city and its residents. We should let businesses determine the best way to run their businesses, not try to constantly tinker with the market.”

Instead, he suggested loosening regulation, such as removing licensing requirements for certain professions, like interior design, and allowing businesses to move forward to projects if they don’t get a timely response from city regulatory agencies.

Phil Mendelson (D), the chair of the council, said he views “tension” between laws that protect workers and residents and those that favor businesses as a key challenge for the council in the upcoming term.

“The council has had some debates on finding the right balance. We need to be looking more broadly at other aspects of burden that we place on businesses,” Mendelson said, saying his summer to-do list included looking at fees like licensing costs that the city could reduce, and speaking with others about ways to prevent small businesses from leaving the city, citing the recent example of a distillery that closed in Ivy City while maintaining production in Kansas. “The council should be looking for ways we could improve the business climate.”

D.C. has spent hundreds of millions of dollars propping up businesses as the pandemic drags on into its third year, handing out multiple rounds of generous grants to restaurants, entertainment venues, hotels and others.

“There has been a tremendous amount of aid poured into business culture in D.C. We’re very grateful for all of that. We couldn’t have gone this far without it. It is amazing,” said Kimberly Bender, who represents several local businesses as executive director of the D.C. Brewers’ Guild.

But she said that even as grant money has kept breweries afloat, local laws have sometimes hobbled them, too. “During any challenging time, a small business can only survive as well as they can pivot. ‘Pivot’ was the word of the pandemic for a small business. If you have your hands tied in too many ways, you really don’t have a lot of options.”

Dean Hunter, who leads a trade association for landlords who own small rental properties, said his organization has been hosting workshops for landlords who want to buy their next building in Baltimore or Richmond, rather than D.C.

“The D.C. Council used the pandemic as an excuse to pass a series of regressive anti-landlord measures that are devastating landlords today. Leftist activists used the pandemic as an excuse to advance their agenda, and they did so very successfully,” Hunter said, pointing to landlord-tenant laws including a prohibition on filing an eviction over less than $600 in missed rent and more stringent notifications for how landlords notify tenants of an eviction.

Business advocates have fiercely lobbied the council throughout the pandemic. The back-and-forth between opposing advocates, such as landlord and tenant groups, led to some compromises on the frequently changing eviction rules during the pandemic. Recently, a year after passing a total ban on noncompete agreements, the council voted again to switch to a much more narrowly tailored version of the bill, at the urging of business owners.

Some are making plans for how they can more aggressively push back the tide of legislation. Hunter said he is encouraging landlords to run for advisory neighborhood council, the lowest level of local government. Restaurant owners are discussing hiring David Catania, the former councilman turned local lobbyist, to advocate for legislation that would reduce their insurance burden just as he has lobbied for provisions friendly to the medical marijuana industry.

Complaints about the high cost of liquor liability insurance in the District date back decades; in 1985, The Post quoted a bar owner whose insurance shot up from $185 to $26,500 as D.C. judges found bars responsible for accidents caused by their patrons more stringently than Maryland or Virginia judges.

“This is something we should have tackled a long time ago,” said John Guggenmos, a restaurant owner and advisory neighborhood commissioner advocating for laws to reduce bars’ liability. The staffing shortages and soaring cost of supplies plaguing restaurants aren’t the city’s fault, he said — indeed, city grants have helped restaurants survive those challenges — but liability reform would be a help.

Guggenmos said he asked his insurer what it would cost to cover his Logan Circle bar Number Nine if it were located in Maryland and got a quote that was less than a tenth the price he is paying. “To drive down the rates to parity with Virginia and Maryland is going to require legislative action.”

Lisa Dean, who owns a construction firm, said she believes D.C. requires much too costly a level of insurance for small firms like hers.

But as a lifelong resident, she finds the rewards outweigh the hassle. Recently, the city hired her firm to renovate playing fields at several recreation centers.

“It’s different when you get to see a field or something in use that you worked on. It’s a nice project being utilized by the residents of the city you live in,” she said. “When [the playing fields] were completed, you got to see the kids come outside and actually get to play on them.”

