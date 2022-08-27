Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As a Father’s Day gift, Lionel Stoddard was supposed to meet his granddaughter for the first time. His daughter traveled with her baby girl from the D.C. region to the prison in Louisiana where Stoddard was being held, and she made it inside the facility. Then, family members say, prison officials announced they were canceling visits.

Stoddard wouldn’t get to meet his grandbaby that day, or the next, or ever.

“He never got the chance to hold her or see her in person,” Stoddard’s cousin Kimberly Gilliam said on a recent evening.

Stoddard, who had grown up in Washington, was fatally injured at Pollock federal prison last month. The 39-year-old’s death came weeks after another D.C. man, Mark B. Harris, 55, was found unresponsive at that same prison and pronounced dead at a hospital.

The two deaths have raised questions for family members and advocates. They’ve also revived discussions about the city’s practice of sending residents convicted of crimes to prisons across the country, leaving them far from the people and the programs most invested in their rehabilitation.

“I don’t understand it,” Gilliam, who works as a paralegal, said. “If you call prison a reformatory, and prisoners are either coming home and continuing to get in trouble, or coming home and can’t get a job, or coming home dead in boxes, that to me is not reform.”

She said her family has contacted to lawmakers and filed a Freedom of Information Act request to find out what happened to Stoddard, but so far, they have been left with more questions than answers.

“We have no death certificate,” she said. “We have nothing. Nothing. Nothing. Nothing. We still don’t even have his personal belongings yet. All we got was the body.”

Washington-based advocates for prisoners say they also don’t know much about the circumstances of the deaths because of limited communication with prisoners who remain inside the facility. But the dangers and frustrations that D.C. residents face in federal prisons are well known, and those advocates say they hope the deaths will push more people to start paying attention to what’s happening behind those guarded doors.

There are moral reasons, of course, for why we should want to know what happens to a person once they enter the federal prison system. But even if we push those aside, we are left with an important community-based reason: public safety. Many of the people who are sent away will come home.

“If you’ve been in a facility thousands of miles away from your home, you feel you’re in combat, you’re in war, and then you get released straight out, with no help,” Eric Weaver, who served time in federal prisons and now works with D.C. prisoners, said. “Just imagine your mentality.”

He said he often hears D.C. residents in federal facilities say they “feel abandoned.”

“You can end up being in a situation where you are outnumbered or you lose your life just because you’re from D.C.,” he said. “That’s how it is all over the country. If someone from D.C. gets into it with someone from Florida, they are beefing with the whole South.”

In February, the Public Defender Service for D.C. filed a class-action lawsuit against the Bureau of Prisons, alleging unequal treatment of D.C. residents. Because D.C. does not have its own prison, people convicted of local and federal crimes are sent to facilities across the country. The lawsuit argues that because of how the Bureau of Prisons scores criminal history, people charged with crimes in D.C. “are more likely to be incarcerated in high security BOP facilities, where they are subjected to greater violence and offered fewer programming opportunities, and they are denied opportunities to seek release to home confinement that might otherwise be available to them.”

A DCist article about the lawsuit featured a plaintiff who said this about the conditions at Pollock, a high-security facility: “There is more gang violence and there are more rules that I need to follow in order to keep myself from being attacked. Even something as simple as trying to use the phone can become deadly if I do not use it at the right time.”

News releases from the Bureau of Prisons offer basic details about the deaths at Pollock. This is what they say happened:

Harris was found unresponsive on July 12 at about 9 in the morning. Staff members secured the area, initiated lifesaving measures and requested emergency medical services. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead.

Less than three weeks later, on July 30, at about 3 p.m., multiple prisoners were seen fighting. Staff secured the area and Stoddard was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. There, he was declared dead. Two other prisoners were treated at the facility and another was also taken to the hospital.

The release describes Harris as sentenced in D.C. to an aggregate life sentence for crimes that include possession of an unregistered firearm, murder while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon. Stoddard is described as sentenced in D.C. to a 732-month aggregate sentence for crimes that include armed bank robbery and conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States. Both men had already served long sentences, but Harris had been at Pollack since Apr. 17, 2014, and Stoddard had been imprisoned there since Feb. 12, 2021.

Advocates say they believe that one of the men was expected to be released soon, but that could not be confirmed.

About a year before their deaths, both Harris and Stoddard signed a letter addressed to D.C. lawmakers that ran on the site “More Than Our Crimes.”

“We are incarcerated District of Columbia residents scattered across the country in the bowels of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (and in the District jail), but very much still a part of this city/soon-to-be-state,” it read. “And when it comes to our future and, in turn, the well-being of our families, we want to have a say.”

The letter called for placing the decision-making power of parole for city residents into the hands of a body accountable to the people of D.C.

“Human lives are at stake,” the letter read. “Show us that you mean it when you say Black Lives Matter.”

On Aug. 16, the family held a celebration of life service for Stoddard. A program for it describes him as a father, a brother and a nephew. A line in it reads: “He understood the hand he was dealt and did not let it change his heart.”

Gilliam said that before his death, Stoddard tried to call relatives each day. During one of their conversations years ago, she asked if she could write down what he said and post it on a Facebook page she created to keep him connected to people.

She recently found herself reading those words. They show he knew he might not make it out of prison, and that if he did, he wouldn’t be the same man who entered the system.

“If I leave here alive, I’ll leave nothing behind,” he said. “They’ll never count me among the broken men. But I can’t say that I am normal either. I’ve been hungry too long. I’ve gotten angry too often. I’ve been lied to and insulted too many times.”

