Marc Elrich squeaked by to win a second term. What will he do with it?

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“We need to do a better job of communicating, letting the public know what we’re doing, make sure they understand what we’re doing,” he said.

Elrich, who has been blasted on multiple sides over his stances on development, for not doing enough to lure businesses and being slow to advance climate change and criminal justice initiatives, finds himself where he was in four years ago when he won by 77 votes: without a mandate from voters.

Advertisement

“This is the second very close race. That is unusual in itself,” said former County Executive Isaiah Leggett, who led the county when Elrich served on the county council. Leggett did not endorse in the Democratic primary, which in deep-blue Montgomery typically decides who secures the seat. Elrich faces Republican Reardon Sullivan in November.

Leggett said he thinks Elrich’s reputation as anti-development is overstated and that his position on affordable housing needs to be clarified. Elrich’s wants the county to preserve and create affordable housing for those on the bottom of the income level, not focus so heavily on building housing overall.

In his second term, he wants to pass legislation that would put a 4.4 percent cap on annual rental increases. The bill stalled last year. He also wants to create mental health clinics in the county — a need exasperated by the pandemic, and fund bus rapid transit on Route 586 between Wheaton and Rockville and Route 355 between Rockville and Germantown.

Advertisement

Leggett said Elrich has a lot of work to do in the community and with elected officials, particularly the new council whose support he will need to advance his agenda.

“The bottom line is that the voters did not give him a mandate and that should inspire some humility and reevaluation in his approach, in particular when it comes to affordable housing,” said Adam Jentleson, chairman of Affordable Maryland PAC, which ran two ads against Elrich. “It’s one thing to post about a third of the vote in a divided primary [in 2018], it’s another matter to post such a low share when you are an incumbent. That says a lot. Voters want to see an all-the-above approach to affordable housing and I hope that is something that he will do this time around.”

In his first term, Elrich tangled with Gov. Larry Hogan over pandemic response, investments in transportation projects and the display of a flag associated with the Blue Lives Matter movement. He and some members of the council have had brushes over the pace and type of development in the county and Elrich’s decision to provide hazard pay to county government workers during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Leggett said Elrich should use the changing political landscape, which will come from a new council and new governor coming on board, as a chance to reset.

“You can’t write all of [the slim win] off as someone else has outspent you,” Leggett said of Elrich’s slim victory. “Part of that has do with how people perceive what you are doing and how people view your leadership.”

Dolores Milmoe, a civic activist from Poolesville who has known Elrich for nearly four decades and is part of his fiercely devoted army of supporters, said Elrich has been misunderstood, describing him as a “different kind of politician.”

“He’s not the kind who puts his finger in the air and says where is the wind blowing,” Milmoe said. “He’s more principled than that.”

She doesn’t expect the close race to affect a second term.

Advertisement

But even Milmoe said she does expect to see the veteran politician make some adjustments, including his “overly cautious” nature of avoiding discussing projects he’s working on.

“It’s one of the things he said himself,” she said.

Sen. Cheryl Kagan (D-Montgomery), an early and ardent supporter of Blair, said Elrich needs to collaborate more effectively with state and local elected officials, community leaders, members of the nonprofit profit sector and others who want to see the county flourish.

“I am hopeful that … this will be a wake-up call for Marc Elrich,” she said. “Marc had a terrible relationship with Gov. Hogan, which hurt Montgomery County. He virtually never collaborated or communicated with the state delegation and always seemed too busy to reach out and partner with county council members … That simply cannot be the way he continues to serve in this next four years.”

Advertisement

Scott Peterson, a spokesman for Elrich, said the “No 1 point of contention” between Hogan and the county executive was the ideological difference they have over the widening of Interstates 495 and 270, which is also a defining issue for the Republican governor. Elrich hired a liaison to work with the council and holds briefings with the county delegation, which has been successful in securing for transit, and the development of the Life Sciences project, he said.

Still, given the razor-thin margin that led to Elrich’s victory, Kagan predicted that Wednesday was the start of the 2026 election cycle.

“Marc clearly does not have a mandate to lead and there will be dozens of potential candidates who are going to think about how to position themselves for 2026,” she said. “I fear that we’re going to have a politically and potentially contentious next four years.”

Advertisement

Council member Will Jawando, who won his primary bid reelection bid last month, said he remains hopeful about Elrich’s second term.

He said Elrich, a liberal Democrat who served 12 years on the county council before running for county executive, was challenged in his first term with a faction on the council who wanted to run for county executive and “they were always trying to find ways to pick a fight. I’m hopeful there will be less of that. We have to work together on behalf of the residents.”

He said Elrich’s close win “underscores the fact that [his second term] is going to need to be collaborative” and said communication will be crucial for Elrich to make inroads — even among the new members.

Gaithersburg council member Laurie-Anne Sayles, who won the Democratic nomination for one of the county’s three at-large seats, said she held a fundraiser in her home for Elrich four years ago. She was part of his transition team and was hopeful about his progressive agenda, but then, she said, “the pandemic happened.”

Advertisement

Now she is looking forward to working closely with Elrich on tackling affordable housing, improving education and addressing climate change.

If elected in November, Sayles would be part of a historic majority group of women serving on the council.

“There’s been a lot of planning and a lot of ideas that just need to be brought to light and I think this is the council that’s going to make that happen,” she said.

Sayles said Elrich appears to be more willing to listen.

“As public servants you have to listen more than you pontificate on your issues,” she said. “He is open to other perspectives. He’s going to have to be. There will be six new perspectives. None of us are wall flowers. We will be very vocal in advancing our visions, our priorities and we have to work together to get things done.”

Karina Elwood contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article