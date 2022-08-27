Off-duty FBI police officer involved in shooting on I-295 in Northeast D.C.

An off-duty FBI police officer was involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Northeast D.C., local and federal law enforcement officials said.
In a separate statement, the FBI confirmed one of its off-duty police officers was involved in the shooting. The FBI did not name the officer, nor did either agency provide additional information about the circumstances of the shooting.
An FBI spokesperson said the officer’s involvement in the shooting is being investigated by the agency’s Inspection Division.
“The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible,” the FBI statement said.