Off-duty FBI police officer involved in shooting on I-295 in Northeast D.C.

Gunfire broke out at about 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 295 North, near the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Terrace NE, District police said. The intersection is directly east of a large wooded area that includes the National Arboretum, Kingman Park and Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens.

In a separate statement, the FBI confirmed one of its off-duty police officers was involved in the shooting. The FBI did not name the officer, nor did either agency provide additional information about the circumstances of the shooting.