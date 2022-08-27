The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Off-duty FBI police officer involved in shooting on I-295 in Northeast D.C.

By
and 
 
August 27, 2022 at 5:45 p.m. EDT


An off-duty FBI police officer was involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Northeast D.C., local and federal law enforcement officials said.

There were no reported injuries, a District police spokesperson said.

Gunfire broke out at about 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 295 North, near the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Terrace NE, District police said. The intersection is directly east of a large wooded area that includes the National Arboretum, Kingman Park and Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens.

In a separate statement, the FBI confirmed one of its off-duty police officers was involved in the shooting. The FBI did not name the officer, nor did either agency provide additional information about the circumstances of the shooting.

An FBI spokesperson said the officer’s involvement in the shooting is being investigated by the agency’s Inspection Division.

“The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible,” the FBI statement said.

