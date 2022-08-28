Thief ran into subway tunnel from Virginia to D.C., Metro says

Gift Article Share

Someone who apparently was too impatient to wait for a train ran through the Metro subway tunnel from Virginia to Washington on Saturday evening, according to Metro’s general manager. A “trespasser committed a theft in Rosslyn then ran into the tunnel," said a tweet from Randy Clarke, the new general manager.

A tunnel carries trains beneath the Potomac River between Rosslyn in Virginia and Foggy Bottom in the District.

After service was shut down in the area of the incident, an arrest was made at Foggy Bottom, Clarke said in a Tweet.

He said he appreciated passengers’ frustration, noting that he was also affected by the delay.

The alleged trespasser was not identified, and it was not clear what was stolen.

