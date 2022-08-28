The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Teenager slain in Prince George’s, police say

Female victim found on Curtis Drive, according to police

By
August 28, 2022 at 8:04 p.m. EDT
A teenager was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Prince George’s County, police said.

The 17-year-old victim was apparently shot in the 3400 block of Curtis Drive in the Temple Hills area, said Cpl. Erik Marsh, a police spokesman.

She was found there about 1:50 p.m. after the shooting was reported, Marsh said. Her name was not immediately available.

Police said it was likely that she and her assailant knew each other.

