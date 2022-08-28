Man without pants grabbed a woman on W&OD trail, Fairfax police say

Police were called to the trail at 8:12 a.m. Friday. The woman was walking east along the trail between Town Center Parkway and Fairfax County Parkway in Reston when the attacker approached her from behind and grabbed her around the waist, police said.

Fairfax County sex crimes detectives are searching for a man who wasn’t wearing pants and who grabbed a woman on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail on Friday, police said.

The woman broke free and saw the man running toward the 12100 block of Sunset Hills Road, which crosses the trail.

Police used dogs to search the area but couldn’t find the man. Detectives with the county’s sex crimes squad have taken over the investigation and looked for surveillance footage. They suspect the same man might have exposed himself on the trail in the same area on three other mornings in August.