When it comes to cows, Montgomery County is known more for dairy than for beef. That already made Charles Herman Rabbitt unique. A rancher in a land of dairymen, Rabbitt stood out for another reason: He buried a fortune on his land, only discovered after his death in 1972.

“He was definitely a well-known character, as they say,” said Sarah Hedlund, archivist/librarian at Montgomery History. “Everyone has a story about Herman Rabbitt and something eccentric he used to do. People remember him herding cattle down the road with a motorcycle.”

Hedlund recounted Rabbitt’s fascinating life last week during one of the historical society’s weekly History Conversations. You can view it through Sunday at montgomeryhistory.org.

Rabbitt was born in 1891. He owned various parcels of land in various parts of the county — hundreds of acres in all. He raised livestock on some of it and leased other land to tenants. He lived on a farm called Locust Grove near the intersection of Clopper and Longdraft roads in Gaithersburg.

Who knows what made Rabbitt suspicious of traditional financial institutions. Perhaps it was the Great Depression, when so many banks failed. Or perhaps the skepticism blossomed earlier, in 1925, when Maryland state’s attorney John A. Garrett was convicted of embezzling more than $50,000 from his private legal clients, including Rabbitt.

Whatever the reason, Rabbitt was untraditional in his finances.

“He never wanted to use banks,” Hedlund told me. “He would give people scraps of paper with his signature. That would be a check from Herman. He would keep his accounting written on his kitchen wall.”

Rabbitt jotted his accounts on the wall and tacked his receipts right onto it. At least he knew where everything was. Threatened with an audit, Rabbitt submitted a photo of the wall to the IRS, which grudgingly accepted it.

Rabbitt was exceptionally frugal. Acquaintances never saw him in anything but overalls. He preferred to do business in his barn, which was warmer than his house, which he chose not to heat.

“I’ll say one thing for him, though,” an acquaintance told The Post after his death. “He set up many a farmer around here. Back in the Depression times he’d loan money to farmers the banks wouldn’t loan to.”

After Rabbitt’s death, those who knew him were surprised to find out that his estate was valued at more than $2 million. Much of his savings was in banks — he hadn’t eschewed them totally — but his lawyers found something while going through his papers.

“It was basically a treasure map with directions to where to dig,” Hedlund said.

Sources disagree on where that was, whether in a farmyard or in the dirt-floored fruit cellar under Rabbitt’s house — the rabbit warren, so to speak. It took six men digging all day to unearth three milk cans and an oil drum. Inside them was more than $500,000 in currency and coins. “This Rabbitt’s hole lined with money,” was one inevitable headline.

It’s sometimes said that where there’s a will, there’s a family fighting over it. And Rabbitt’s will — or wills — offered room for interpretation.

“He had actually written a will in 1966 that left most everything to his housekeeper,” Hedlund said. Her name was Bessie Mills. “Then in 1968, he revised that will to leave everything to a cousin of his, who also helped him in later years, Robert Stiles.”

There were also small bequests to various nieces and nephews.

Mills contested the later will, claiming Rabbitt had promised her all the subterranean cash, which she said she had buried at his direction.

“Then people started coming out of the woodwork,” Hedlund said.

These included a man from New York State named Charles Herman Rau. Rau had already been left $1,000 in the will. He felt he deserved more. The reason? He said he was Rabbitt’s son. According to his birth certificate, he was.

Rabbitt’s five nieces and nephews also pressed for bigger shares.

The legal battle went on for almost three years. By the time a judge had considered all the competing claims, at least half of the nearly $3 million estate had evaporated: gone to the tax man and into the pockets of various lawyers.

In the end, the judge ruled that Robert Stiles, the cousin, would get the most, around $500,000. But he had died by then, so his widow got it. Mills, the housekeeper, got around $300,000. The nieces and nephews split $150,000. (One of them had died by then, too.) Rau, the son, got $150,000, too, but he’d had to declare bankruptcy, so it went to his creditors.

The Montgomery County fairgrounds sit on land Rabbitt owned. So does the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Old-timers still remember Herman Rabbitt. They remember something else, too: Though $500,000 was dug up, Bessie Mills, the housekeeper, claimed she buried $700,000. Make of that what you will.

