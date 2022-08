Prince George’s County police detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for a Lewisdale man they say killed his wife over the weekend, officials said in a news release.

The man, 64-year-old Ernest Hayden, has been charged with murder in the death of his 60-year-old wife, Pauline Hayden.

Police were called to the couple’s home in the 2000 block of Amherst Road on Aug. 28 to conduct a welfare check, according to the news release. At about 11:30 a.m., officers found Pauline Hayden inside “suffering from trauma,” police said. She died at the house.