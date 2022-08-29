Teen charged with manslaughter in shooting of 17-year-old girl

Gift Article Share

A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot at a Suitland apartment complex on Sunday afternoon and another teenager has been charged with manslaughter in her death. Ter’Nijah Ryals, of Suitland, was shot in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive, Prince George’s County police said. Ryals was transported to a hospital where she died.

The other teenager, also 17 and from Suitland, has been charged as an adult. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections, police said. Authorities did not name the male teen.

County police officers were called to Curtis Drive at about 1:50 p.m. on Sunday for the report of a shooting at the apartment complex.

In a news release, police offered little information about the circumstances, but said investigators believe the two teenagers were involved in an “on-going dispute.” Police said the 17-year-old shot Ryals during a “confrontation” Sunday.

Detectives are still investigating, police said.

Alice Crites contributed to this report.

