2 Suitland students arrested on first day of school with guns, police say

Two Suitland High School students were arrested and accused of bringing loaded guns to class on Monday, the first day back to school for children in Prince George’s County. Deputies with the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office initially came to Suitland High School on Monday morning to execute an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old student. The teen, police said, was involved in a carjacking in District Heights on June 29.

When deputies and a school resource officer took the student into custody, they said they found a gun in his waistband, according to a police news release. The 16-year-old, who police did not name, is now charged as an adult with possession of a handgun on school property and other gun-related charges, in addition to the original carjacked charge.

Hours later, at about 2 p.m., a parent notified the school that an 18-year-old student, Christopher Harris, may have also brought a gun to school, county police said. The student resource officer and other school security personnel found the 18-year-old in a hallway and located a gun in his backpack, police said.

Harris will be charged with “multiple” gun-related offenses, including possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, police said.

Suitland High School Principal Ronald Hollis sent a letter notifying parents of the two arrests on Monday. No students or staff were harmed, he said.

“The safety of the Suitland High School community is our highest priority,” Hollis wrote to parents. “Any student found to be in possession of a weapon will face disciplinary action up to expulsion.”

Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson said she appreciated “the swift response” from law enforcement. She asked parents to check their children’s backpacks and notify police of issues related to safety and “health and wellness.”

“I want to reiterate that weapons have no place in our schools,” Goldson said. “Families must assist us in protecting all students and staff from harm.”

Clarence Williams contributed to this report.

