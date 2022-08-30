Two arrested in Florida, California in separate D.C. killings

Gift Article Share

Authorities in California and Florida have arrested two men in separate killings in D.C., including one man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in front of her children in an apartment in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Members of the U.S. Marshals Florida and Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Wonell A. Jones Jr., 34, on Monday in Jacksonville, Fla., on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder while armed, D.C. police said in a statement.

Jones had been sought in the July 19 shooting of Audora Williams, 33, in an apartment in the 2900 block of Knox Place SE, in Garfield Heights. Police said the killing was an apparent episode of domestic violence.

Williams’s grandmother, Norma Shorter, 69, said her granddaughter had moved several times, including into a domestic violence safe house. A D.C. police spokesman said Williams had obtained a protective order against Jones alleging domestic abuse.

Shorter, who lives in Maryland, said Williams’s five children — girls ages 1, 2 and 11, and boys ages 7 and 10 — were inside the Knox Place apartment when their mother was killed. Shorter said two of the children saw the shooting. Their mother was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed that the children were in the home at the time of the killing.

Shorter said she and other relatives are caring for the children, two of whom were fathered by Jones. She said the family is seeking therapy.

“Audora really loved her children,” Shorter said Tuesday, after learning of the arrest. She said the family “was on edge the whole time he was out” on the streets. She said her granddaughter did hair styling.

Jones is to be extradited to D.C. to face the murder charge, although a date has not been set; it could not immediately be learned whether he has an attorney.

Also Monday, police in Los Angeles arrested a man in the Aug. 6, 2020, killing of Michael Brittingham, 26, who was fatally shot in the 600 block of 46th Place SE. Police said Dreaun Young, 19, of Southeast Washington, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed.

Police said that the shooting occurred about 5:45 p.m. in the Benning Terrace neighborhood and that two other people, a man and a 16-year-old boy, were wounded by the gunfire. They survived, police said.

No other details of the shooting have been made available. Police said Young was arrested in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles by members of the Los Angeles Police Department and the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Young also faces extradition to D.C. It could not immediately be ascertained whether he has an attorney.

